On March 28, about 15 students and faculty gathered in the Edmonds Classroom Building for a panel discussion on the 2016 presidential election titled “Trumping the Election.” The event was organized by Artemesia Stanberry, an associate professor in the department of political science. The six-person panel, made up of students from Stanberry’s class: “The Politics of Race, Class, and Gender in Presidential Elections (2008-2016),” shared their perspectives on the outcome of the election and their understanding of what voters were thinking when they cast their votes.