“Four years ago, I would have never thought that I would be asked to introduce, interview, sit in (and) take a picture with and just be close to Ms. April Ryan.”

N.C. Central University mass communication senior Alexis Owens had the honor of working with White House correspondent and renowned journalist April Ryan when she came to deliver her “Rock the Lyceum” lecture on Thursday, Sept. 6.

We spoke to Alexis about what it was like to have that privilege and the happenings of the day.