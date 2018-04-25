VIDEO: NCCU Law Professor Irving Joyner demystifies black masculinity

What does it mean to be a black man? Is it simply defined by a person’s heritage, gender and skin tone? The answer is much more complex.

Through decades of civil rights and political activism, N.C. Central University School of Law professor Irving Joyner has come to his own understanding on the topic of black masculinity. In a sit down interview, Joyner discusses how the stereotypical depictions of black masculinity have been long running societal constructs that plague the community.

Joyner’s analysis covers the ramifications slavery as well as the impact, or lack there of, of Barack Obama’s presidency. His current definition of black masculinity looks beyond the biological and societal norms to form a more fluid meaning.

To see this discussion, click the video above.