VIDEO: NCCU art students take on ‘College Night’

Each year, the North Carolina Museum of Art hosts the event “College Night.” Dozens of schools from across the state are invited to see the work of their peers.

N.C. Central University’s Department of Art attends “College Night” annually.

However, this is the first year the department was invited to bring their own art piece.

They were tasked with creating a mural backdrop that celebrated the Harlem Renaissance.

The following video documents their process of creating the mural and their reactions at the event.