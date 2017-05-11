“Millennials of the Moral Movement: Prelude” Extended Teaser Trailer

“Like the pebble thrown in the millpond, one thing spreading out starts others…” —Septima Clark

On April 22, Campus Echo contributor Kenneth A. Campbell screened a short documentary he produced, “Millennials of the Moral Movement: Prelude,” at the Charleston Civil Rights Film Festival.

The film follows the experiences of two NCCU students and one alumna at the Moral March on Raleigh. Campbell was awarded the Septima Clark Emerging Artist Award for the film. The award recognizes the contribution of organizer and educator, Septima Clark, to the civil rights movement. See the extended teaser trailer for the film above.