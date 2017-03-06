VIDEO: Ilyasah Shabazz closes out Rock the Mic series

Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, spoke to an audience at N.C. Central University’s B.N. Duke Auditorium on March 3. Shabazz is an activist, author and motivational speaker.

She was the final guest speaker in the 2016-2017 Rock the Mic lecture series prepared by NCCU’s Department of Student Engagement and Leadership.

Shabazz visited NCCU to deliver a speech about the role young students play in making social change and the importance of identity.

She explained how the knowledge from her mentors, parents and colleagues helped strengthen her as an individual.

The following video highlights her thoughts on ancestry.