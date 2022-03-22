VIDEO: Sorority charms grade schoolers with instrument petting zoo

Celebrating 48 years of service, the ladies of the Epsilon Lambda chapter of Tau Beta Sigma decided to try something different last February for Charter Day. The goal: to do something service-oriented that would also give back to the community.

Epsilon Lambda Chapter President Destiny Baker came up with the idea of an Instrument Petting Zoo. The concept was simple.

They’d gather fellow sorority sisters, a few musical instruments, and children who could use some exposure to music. Sorority sisters then took the idea to N.C. Central University and Epsilon Lambda alumna and Lakewood Elementary School librarian Turquoise Lejune Parker.

According to Parker the idea of an instrument petting zoo lined up perfectly with her “Mrs. Parker’s Career Day 2022.” The event – shown here in the video – was held on February 9.