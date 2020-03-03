Three seniors are prepared to take their final lap at NCCU

N.C. Central University is known for breeding the next generation of social leaders and change advocates.

As the class of 2020 prepares to take the stage in May, three seniors, Ti’Eja Woodson, Bridgette Rogers, and Colombus Hinson, reflected on their time at the illustrious institution.

They were forced to answer the tough question, did NCCU truly prepare them for life after graduation?

Woodson, a business administration student concentrating in Human Resources from Richmond Virginia said that NCCU has given her all the necessary tools essential to be successful after graduation.

As a freshman, she remembers Visiting Assistant Professor Camille Passalacqua in the English Department who helped her tremendously as she was making the transition from high school to college.

“(Dr. Passalacqua) made sure she knew that college would be the best four years of her life, but only if she put in the work to reap the rewards,” Woodson said.

Senior mass communication and apparel and textile student, Colombus Hinson reflected fondly on his memories and experiences at NCCU.

He noted that his apparel and textile professor, NCCU Human Sciences Lecturer Wadeeah Beyah and NCCU Associate Professor Darlene Eberhardt-Burke were two people that positively impacted him.

He thanks them for their guidance and assisting with his academic growth.

Hinson is someone that can often be spotted strutting around campus in perfectly tailored ensembles or in the Dent Human Science building creating new pieces to showcase his artistic talents.

Throughout his time at NCCU, he has gotten involved in numerous campus organizations such as De Haute Allure F&M, Fashion Inc. & Residential Life.

Like Hinson and Woodson, Rogers has an impressive resume when it comes to on-campus involvement.

Rogers double majors in political science, concentration in pre-law and theory and criminal justice, concentration in Homeland Security. She is a Chancellor’s Scholar, a member of the University Honors Program, and is currently serving as the Student Government Association Vice President.

She is also a Fall 2017 initiate of the Alpha Chi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. as well as a desk assistant for residential life. Additionally, she has served as President of the Alpha Chi Chapter, a resident assistant, and a Student Association Board general member within the marketing and graphic design committee.

Woodson is also no stranger to campus engagement. Woodson is currently reigning as the 77th Miss NCCU, a member of Champagne, NCCU’s varsity cheerleading team, apart of House Arrest II, and a proud Spring 2019 initiate of the Alpha Lambda Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Even with an impressive campus resume, Woodson said she still regrets not doing more while in college.

As May quickly approaches, decisions are being made about the future. Bridgette Rogers plans to pursue a future in politics as well as obtain her law degree and become an attorney.

Hinson is also considering graduate school options. He plans on pursuing his master’s degree in Global Luxury & Management from NC State and eventually works as a creative director for a luxury brand and one day branching off and opening an atelier.

Woodson has plans of being a chief human resource officer possibly in the sports industry or in a hospital.

Woodson said that NCCU has given her the groundwork and that all she hasto do now is utilize the skills that she has learned and use the experiences she has had to go after what she wants.

All three students said that NCCU gave them more than enough career and professional development opportunities, and that it was just up to them to go after those opportunities.

As they make their final lap this semester, they’re grateful for the friends they have made and the memories that they will carry throughout their life.

One of Woodson’s favorite memories was attending university functions and off-campus parties with her friends freshman year.

Columbus’ favorite memory was with his modeling troupe, de Haute Allure.

He enjoyed participating in dHA week when they would have different events throughout the week and dress up to specific themes each day.

Rogers’ favorite memory during her four years was spending time with her sorority sisters during homecoming and spring fling, especially participating in step shows and making the most of all that NCCU offered.

When considering regrets and missed opportunities, both Woodson & Rogers mentioned not taking the time to study abroad.

“Not accepting myself when it came to insecurities, sexuality, and constantly self-doubting myself,” Hinson said.

It is their hope for the next generation of NCCU students that they make the best of their college experience and achieve all that they want.

Though it’ll be a bittersweet experience walking across the stage in May, Woodson, Rogers, and Hinson are fully equipped to handle any and everything that life has to throw at them.