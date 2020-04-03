Two N.C. Central University students tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus disease 2019 after being in contact with another student who had tested positive in March according to a statement in an NCCU press release.

The names of the students were not released.

The two students currently reside on campus and are in isolation according to the press release.

The first student diagnosed, who resides off-campus, reported he or she had off-campus contact with NCCU students.

The first student case at NCCU was reported on Mar 26. The student reported being in Eagle Landing Residence Hall on Mar 21.

The student was “self-quarantined off-campus and worked closely with public health and medical professionals to monitor his or her progress,” according to an NCCU press release.

The university is working with public health and medical professionals to identify any potential contacts.

NCCU Student Affairs could not be reached for comment.

An email will be sent out soon to inform students residing on campus, who received an exception to stay, of preventative measures the university will take for COVID-19 according to NCCU Director of Marketing & Communication Chelsea Holts.

Members of the NCCU community are encouraged to follow the general guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19: