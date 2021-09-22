The next Miss and Mister NCCU Claims the Crown

This past week, Kayla Crawford and Jarvis Blanding were named Miss and Mister NCCU for this academic year.

The official announcement was made during the Student Government – Royal Court Election Gala in the Student Union. Students had the opportunity to meet SGA and Royal Court members as they spoke about their platforms and goals for the upcoming year.

The 79th Miss NCCU and 22nd Mister NCCU are both rising Seniors. Kayla Crawford served as Miss Sophomore in 2019 and is a Spring ‘21 initiate of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.

Crawford is currently majoring in Psychology.

Jarvis Blanding is a Criminal Justice and Psychology student-athlete, running track and field at N.C. Central. Blanding had the opportunity to intern for the UNC Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institue over the summer.

Born in South Carolina and raised in Texas, Blanding expressed his gratitude and excitement after his victory was announced.

“Coming to NCCU, I didn’t know anyone. Everything and everyone was foreign to me and here I am now as King. Who would have thought,” Blanding said.

“I started thinking about my future and how I wanted things in my life to go. It’s been three and a half long years of planning and I’m finally living out my plan.”

Additionally, Crawford shared the same sentiments looking forward to her new role as Miss NCCU.

“I love my HBCU and I want others to come here and love it just as much as I do. Coming out of COVID-19, everyone lost out on the college experience for a year so I’m excited to see what this year is going to be like,” Crawford said.

“Thank you to my HBCU for trusting me to be your 79th Miss North Carolina Central University. I hope you all are ready for me because I am ready for you.”

Newly added members to the Student Government Association and Royal Court family are as follows:

Miss NCCU: Kayla Crawford

Mister NCCU: Jarvis Blanding

Student Body Vice President : Raven Gaddist

Senior Class President : Keara Garrett

Senior Class Senators: Jordan Hall, Auset Broadnax, and Jazmin Lovo

Mister Senior : Jason Sam Jr.

Junior Class Senators : Tamia Brown, and Adrienne Stacy

Mister Sophomore : Gabriel Bason

Sophomore Class Senators : Tyler Cox

Sophomore President : Madison Kilgore

Sophomore VP: Amira Southerland

Miss Freshman: Nakiya Miles

Mister Freshmen: Terry Morrison

Freshman Class Senators: Dajah Martin, Kymia Collins, and Hayeli Reynolds

Freshman President: Devin Freeman

Freshman Vice President: Jahmir Hamilton

The elected candidates participated in several in-person election events along with campaigning virtually with flyers and videos. Voting took place on NCCU Engage.

Crawford stands on the platform of “The Off – Season” geared towards graduation readiness, COVID resilience, career readiness, campus resources, and mental health awareness.

“I wanted to come up with a platform that supported the whole. I felt that my platform stands out because it targets every important part of a student’s life here at NCCU,” Crawford said.

Blanding stands on the platform of “End Game – Avenging the time we lost” geared towards innovation and entrepreneurship, student recruitment and success, institutional sustainability, and collaboration/partnership.

“My platform stands out because it is appropriate for the times we are in. Students at Central have dealt with mental health, police brutality, and COVID-19 so I wanted to create a platform that was relevant and that people could easily relate to,” Blanding said.

“Since my interest is in psychology, I wanted to focus on things that can help everyone. I want people to know that there is always a chance to rewrite your story.”