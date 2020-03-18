Students told to move back home because of pandemic, exceptions made for some students

All N.C. Central University students that reside in a residence hall for the academic school year are required “to return to, or remain at, their permanent residences off campus” by Friday, Mar 22, unless they have received an exception, because of the coronavirus outbreak according to a statement from NCCU’s Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye Tuesday.

All students without an exception to stay on campus will have until 5 p.m. Friday to have all of their belongings moved out.

The University of North Carolina System released Tuesday that all 16 universities in the state require students to remain off campus for the remainder of the Spring 2020 Semester.

Spring break was originally extended for students until Mar 23.

Students who remained on campus for spring break or requested to stay for the extended spring break were told they could stay on campus however, that is no longer the case.

“Residential students who were approved to reside on campus during spring break must depart,” NCCU’s Department of Residential Life said. “And those residential students who have not yet returned, may do so only to retrieve all personal belongings.”

NCCU Residential Life added if a student is unable to make it back to campus, can leave their belongings in their room and all of their items will be secure.

Students who may have extenuating circumstances will be permitted to stay on campus past Friday and must complete a Housing Exception Request Form from NCCU Student Affairs by Wednesday, Mar 18.

These students will be required to undergo a health screening to stay on campus and will also participate in social distancing.

Modified dining services will be provided for students who are given an exception to stay on campus.

Starting Mar 23, all in-class instruction will be moved online for students through the system Blackboard and other online learning systems unless indicated otherwise.

Students will complete their work in a remote location for the remainder of the spring semester.