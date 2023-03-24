Student Accessibility Service received scholarship

The Office of Student Accessibility Services (SAS) at North Carolina Central University recently announced receiving a $100,000 scholarship from PepsiCo.

The goal of this scholarship is to help students with disabilities achieve their higher education goals.

The scholarship program for HBCUs offered by PepsiCo is a component of a larger initiative to promote diversity and inclusion.

The company is dedicated to helping these colleges and their students because it understands the crucial role HBCUs play in granting underrepresented groups access and opportunities.

The North Carolina Central SAS is dedicated to making sure that all students have access to quality education.

For students with disabilities, including those that are physical, sensory, learning-related, or psychological, the office offers a variety of services and accommodations.

These services include note-taking assistance, assistive technology, and accessible parking, ramps, and elevators.

The North Carolina Central SAS’s mission of granting students with disabilities equal access to education is significantly aided by this PepsiCo scholarship.

The scholarship will be given to qualified disabled students to assist with tuition and other educational costs.

These students will be greatly aided in pursuing their academic and professional objectives by financial assistance.

The scholarship is a component of PepsiCo’s larger commitment to assisting initiatives promoting diversity and inclusion.

The business has a long history of assisting groups and initiatives that advance inclusion and opportunity for underrepresented groups.

The North Carolina Central SAS released a statement thanking PepsiCo for the kind scholarship.

Since students with disabilities regularly face additional financial difficulties when pursuing higher education, the office is confident that this scholarship will have a significant impact on their lives.

This scholarship will be extremely important to SAS’s mission of assisting students with disabilities and assisting them in realizing their full

potential.

To guarantee that students with disabilities have equal access to education, the North Carolina Central Accessibility Office is dedicated.

For students with physical, sensory, learning, and psychological impairments, the office offers a variety of services and accommodations.

For students with disabilities, the accessibility office also offers counseling and support services.

Individual counseling sessions, support groups, and workshops on subjects like time management and study techniques are all part of these services.

The office also collaborates with students to create specialized academic plans that take into account their particular requirements and objectives.

The Accessibility Office works to promote awareness of disability issues and foster an inclusive campus community in addition to providing services for students.

The office organizes workshops and events to inform the campus community about issues relating to people with disabilities and to advocate for laws and procedures that support inclusion and accessibility.

For students with disabilities, North Carolina Central University’s accessibility office is a valuable resource.

All students have the chance to succeed academically and personally thanks to its dedication to ensuring equal access to education and support services.

The Accessibility Office is instrumental in building a more welcoming and accessible campus community, whether through accommodations, counseling, or advocacy.