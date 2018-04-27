Spring scrimmage kicks off Eastman’s reign as head football coach

Granville Eastman’s era as interim head coach finally kicked off last Saturday at N.C. Central University football’s annual spring scrimmage in O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

Both offensive and defensive units were featured throughout the game with highlights on Eastman’s special teams and key starting positions.

Offense was steered by redshirt freshman running back Isaiah Totten who made multiple touchdowns and gave the masses a reason to scream his praises after making one of them following a 40-yard run downfield.

Totten became one of the most-watched players when his senior counterpart Dorrel McClain suffered a leg injury last season, taking him off the field.

“He’s not the most opposing figure, but he’s a very, very strong young man,” Eastman told reporters after the game. “He’s got exceptional exposure in the weight room [and] works hard on flexibility.”

Other offensive standouts from Saturday included fellow redshirt freshman running back Jordan Freeman, who went for the kill during rushing plays as he weaved and dodged through his fellow Eagles. Freeman played in 8 games last season with a season high of 16 rushing yards against Delaware State.

Following the offensive leads was former 3-star recruit and freshman linebacker Branden Bailey. During his high school career in Deerfield Beach, Fl., Bailey was ranked No. 64 in the nation. With that success in mind, he would go on to play in all 11 games last season.

The four-time MEAC championship team plans on go for the fifth and recover from last season’s 7-4 record under their new management.

“It is a great honor,” Eastman said of his new position. “I’m looking forward to some really good things from this football team this upcoming season.”

The 2018-19 season begins with the MEAC/SWAC Challenge against Prairie View A&M University on Sunday, Sept. 2 at the Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta.