Spring scrimmage shows promising season ahead for NCCU football

IMG_0050-663x500.jpg #84 Ericc Cunningham, a redshirt freshman wide receiver from Greensboro, was one of 27 players on offense during Saturday's game. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_0060-643x500.jpg Defense (gray jerseys) beat offense for the second year in a row with a final score of 42-39. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_0061-454x500.jpg The offense had two quarterbacks on rotation Saturday: redshirt freshman Naiil Ramadan (pictured) and junior Vitu Chilongo. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_0067-510x500.jpg Offense collected a total of 414 passing yards and 4 touchdowns during Saturday's game. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_0101-714x500.jpg Offensive lineman Marley Conley (playing as #56) suffered a high ankle sprain during the last minute of the first half of the game. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_0116-891x500.jpg #2 wide receiver Jacen Murphy had seven catches for 176 yards during the spring scrimmage, including two touchdown grabs. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_0122-652x500.jpg (From left to right) Tamara Jeremic, Lynsey Cover and Emily Pena of NCCU's women's tennis team cheered on their fellow student-athletes from the stands. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_0138-286x500.jpg #19 punter Nathaniel Tilque follows through on a practice kick during halftime. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_0174-678x500.jpg #26 running back Ramone Simpson jogs to the sideline during a break in Saturday's football scrimmage. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_0176-690x500.jpg Family, friends and fans were all present to get a glimpse of what was in store for NCCU football in the fall. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_0182-645x500.jpg Quarterback Naiil Ramadan completed 14 out of 23 passes for 364 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions on Saturday. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_0208-352x500.jpg #9 Jalen Wilkes (left) and #7 Dorrel McClain look to the sideline for direction on the play. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_0237-380x500.jpg #35 defensive back Brandon Galloway gets in position. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_0260-826x500.jpg After the game, both sides were called back to the field for a post-game review and pep talk from the coaching staff. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_0263-333x500.jpg The scrimmage preceded the Black Ice Affair in McDougald-McLendon Arena at 6 p.m. where players were presented with their 2016 MEAC Football Championship rings. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_0265-728x500.jpg After the game, select players and Coach Mack were interviewed by local media outlets. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.

Spring scrimmage shows promising season ahead for NCCU football

Clad in gray jerseys, N. C. Central University football’s defense and special teams squad used seven sacks and two interceptions to beat the opposing offense 42–39 during Saturday’s spring scrimmage in O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

This is the second consecutive year that the defense and special teams squad has beat the offense in the spring game. However, head coach Jerry Mack isn’t concerned.

“I didn’t want to see any lopsided victories,” Mack said. “I love seeing both [sides] make plays. It means our coaches are coaching hard, our players understand what’s going on and nobody is lying down and quitting.”

For the scrimmage, the scoring system was adjusted with the offense earning six points for a touchdown, three points for a field goal and one point for each first down. The defense had the opportunity to collect four points for each possession stop, plus one point for a turnover or a three-and-out. Neither side could score no more than seven points per drive.

Both sides performed well, with the offense making big plays to rack up 414 passing yards and four touchdowns—two of them belonging to junior wide receiver Jacen Murphy—while defense was responsible for seven sacks, two interceptions and breaking up six other passes.

“We take pride in, both sides of the ball, attacking,” Mack said of his team’s efforts on Saturday. “You saw guys flying around faster, being more creative and trying to make plays.”

There was one casualty to the success of the offense: junior offensive lineman Marley Conley, playing as #56, suffered a high ankle sprain during the last few minutes of the first half. There were no further details about the injury following the scrimmage.

The Black Ice Affair, a gala celebrating the football program’s 2016–17 achievements that doubled as this year’s MEAC Football Championship ring ceremony, was held in McDougald-McLendon Arena at 6 p.m. that evening.

The first game of the 2017–18 season, the annual Bull City Classic, is scheduled for Sept. 2 against Duke University.

