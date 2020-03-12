Spring break for NCCU is extended after coronavirus becomes a pandemic

The World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic Wednesday prompting the University of North Carolina System to take action to protect its students, faculty, and staff at all 16 public universities and NC School of Science and Mathematics.

N.C. Central University Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye informed the NCCU community Wednesday that spring break would be extended by one week for students, faculty, and staff, and that classes will resume Mar 23.

“The health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff (remain) our number one priority,” Chancellor Akinleye said in the email.

Students, faculty, and staff began their spring break on Mar 9 and were initially set to go back on Mar 15.

Chancellor Akinleye said that more information will be released about an “alternative delivery of academic instruction will be provided in the next 24 hours,” according to a statement in an email.

According to the World Health Organization, the COV-19 is an “infectious disease caused by a new virus that had not been identified in humans.”

This strand of coronavirus spreads through “having contact with an infected person when they sneeze, cough, or have droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.”

According to a news release by the UNC System, all of the institutions in the UNC System will “transition to an

alternative course delivery no later than Mar 20.”

NCCU continues to monitor the coronavirus and updates can be found at www.nccu.edu/coronavirus.