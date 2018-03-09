‘Spirit Conjurer’ kicks off NCCU Art Museum spring exhibit

The N.C. Central University Art Museum has began its spring season with an exhibition by Atlanta-based artist Louis Delsarte on Sunday, February 25. Louis Delsarte: Spirit Conjurer is the first museum gallery to showcase Delsarte’s work in the Durham-Raleigh area.

According to event details provided by the art museum, the bedrock of Delsarte’s artistry is centered around drawing, painting, and print making.

To go with the exhibit, NCCU published a 79-page softcover book featuring dozens of Delsarte’s works, including most of the pieces on display in the gallery.

“I am constantly searching for meaning in my life as I create. This revelation, or act of discovery through experimentation, has been a lifelong process,” Delsarte wrote in the book.

NCCU Art Museum director Kenneth Rodgers notes in his foreword for the art book that he’s been a fan of Delsarte’s work since the 1985 National Conference of Artists in Dakar, Senegal.

“Since then I have been a Delsarte devotee and have followed his work from a distance. I have been aware of Delsarte’s dedication, accomplishments, blockbuster exhibitions and commanding murals in many American cities,” Rodgers stated.

Within its opening weeks, many visitors have come to see the exhibit.

“I figured I’d take a break after my last class got out early,” junior jazz studies percussionist Patrick McGrew said during a recent visit. “I’m normally so busy running from one thing to another. I wanted to just get away from some of the movement to see what’s going on in here.”

McGrew said his favorite piece was Delsarte’s South African Landscape, a piece that drew McGrew in because of its use of colors and three-dimensional textures.

The Louis DelSarte: Spirit Conjurer exhibition began Feb. 25 and will continue to run in the NCCU Art Museum until April 24.