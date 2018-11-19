SOUND JUDGMENT: ‘The Last Rocket’ (album) by Takeoff

Following the release of Quavo’s solo project “Quavo Huncho” early last month, it was time for Takeoff to hit the airwaves with his debut solo album, “The Last Rocket,” on November 2. The 12-track album features artists like his aforementioned fellow Migos member and Dayytona Foxx, but surprisingly, the artist has not come close to the heights the rap trio has already reached. Was dropping a solo album Takeoff’s best move?

Takeoff was able to highlight his impeccable flow which always set him apart from the other Migos members. His ability to “ride the beat” without relying on mumble rap flows was showcased well on the album.

Unfortunately, that may be the very thing which will stop songs from getting radio plays and repeat values. “Soul Plane’, one of the last songs on the album, reminded listeners of the very flow that help the Migos get attention.

“Infatuation” stood out amidst all other tracks on the album. It gave an 80’s/90’s disco vibes which told a premature love story. Surprisingly, this r&b has not received a lot of attention, yet.

The ad-libbing artist made listeners have a high expectation do his ability to showcase his craft amongst the remaining two-thirds of the rap trio. “The Last Rocket” is just an album that may not shine with albums other stars have dropped in 2018. But what can we expect from the Migos with the least of amount of tabloid attention.

The album had very little promotion in preparation for its release. There was a private listening party which included the DJs included in the project. The tracks themselves were unique trap-rap instrumentals and showcased more skill from the DJs instead of Takeoff.

The project included: DJ Durel, Murda Beatz, MonstaBeatz, Cassius Jay and Buddah Bless who was a known contributor to the Culture II. We can expect the final member of the trio “Offset” to release his album before the year is over. He has frequently teased the date 12-14-2018 on various social media outlets, which is coincidentally the rapper’s birthday.

Maybe “The Last Rocket” is all hype for the release of the Culture III album which is set to release early 2019.