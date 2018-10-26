SOUND JUDGMENT: “Tha Carter V” (album) by Lil Wayne

Notorious for making public apologies on his 2011 “Sorry 4 the Wait” mixtape, Lil Wayne fans can finally say that his apology has been accepted with “Tha Carter V,” the rapper’s twelfth studio album released on Sept. 28.

After 5 years of disputing label discrepancies with Cash Money Records, lyrical icon, Lil Wayne reminded the Hip Hop community that he is and still remains a prime influencer in the music industry. His comeback has raised a lot of attention from the public and TV networks, one of which being BET. The attention from the album would soon turn into positive recognition when Wayne proudly accepted BET’s, “I Am Hip Hop Award” after “Tha Carter 5” hit the airways.

As expected from his strong fan base, Wayne blessed the ears of many with his unique wordplay and clever metaphors. The track, “Uproar”, featuring Swizz Beats quickly became a fan-favorite and listeners could not skip the song. This song was a spin-off version of the 2015 track featuring J-Cole, entitled, “Green Ranger”. On the “Green Ranger “track , Wayne warned the entire Hip Hop community to never come for him or he would indeed cause an uproar.

Wayne has been for known making contributions within the music industry for over 27 years. Even as he pursued musical ventures in rock, but Wayne reminded listeners to never forget their roots.

‘If it wasn’t for Wayne, it wouldn’t be’, were the first words that echoed on the 3rd track of “Dedication”. Reverting his style to the now popular mumble rap flow, Wayne made it clear that he brought life to the rappers we hear today. “I started this s**t, you just part of this s**t. I’m the heart of this s**t, and the heart doesn’t skip” led his 2nd verse and listeners could not deny that fact.

The 23-track album unfolded some of the insecurities and pressure Wayne is feeling upon his return to the industry. On his track “What about Me”, Wayne revealed that he was in a relationship with a woman who had placed her focused on another man. He was interested in knowing if the young lady still thought about him due to loyalty to him in the past.

In the track, “Mona Lisa” featuring Kendrick Lamar, Wayne and Lamar tell a tale about two different perspectives of women deceiving men and the acts leading up to robberies. Wayne describes this loyalty as a reward for him because he gained information and loot. Along with that, Kendrick Lamar narrated a scenario within the song where the victim commit suicide.

Some of the artists who collaborated with Wayne to complete the album includes:

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

His daughter, Reginae Carter

the late XXX TENTACION.

Wayne and his team have given credit to a majority of the individuals who had worked on the project. Unfortunately, him and his team failed to give credit to Atlanta producer, Ez Eplee who created the instrumental for “Uproar”. Will Ez Eplee take legal action? We have to sit and wait as Wayne’s legacy continues.