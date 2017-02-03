Migos is starting 2017 off with a bang, dropping their highly-anticipated sophomore album C U L T U R E on Jan. 27.

The group behind “Bad and Boujee” consists of Quavious “Quavo” Marshall, Kirshnik “Takeoff” Ball and Kiari “Offset” Cephus.

The trio grew up together under the same roof with the same passion for music, creating beats in the basement of Quavo’s mother’s house. From there, they began hitting up the clubs in Atlanta convincing DJs to play their records.

They soon grew a loyal fan base in the area and began getting attention from artists like Drake and Soulja Boy. In 2013, they released their first album Y.R.N. (Young Rich Niggas).

Drake remixed “Versace” and performed at that year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival and the rest is history.

The trio has come a long way from creating music in a basement and “trapping out the bando” to literally becoming “YRN.”

They’ve managed to stay relevant and consistent in the rap community with their unique flow and quotable lyrics, as seen on Twitter. “Bad and Boujee” has everyone saying “rain drop, drop top…” and you know the rest by now.

The “trap stars” have been on a winning streak since they dropped the hit single “Bad and Boujee” in late 2016. It seems they can do no wrong.

A video went viral of the trio performing the hit song in Africa, while the entire crowd recited each verse word for word. Migos has taken the world by storm and scored their first #1 spot on the Billboard Top 100 chart.

As anticipated, C U L T U R E is receiving positive feedback from fans.

The album includes features from Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, and Travis Scott.

The second single released off the album was “T-Shirt,” produced by Nard & B. “T-Shirt” is nothing less than what’s expected of them: catchy and quotable with an irresistible beat.

On the last song on the album “Out Yo Way,” they slow it down for the ladies with Quavo singing on the hook. In this song, Migos show their appreciation for the women that go the extra mile for their love.

Other hot singles from C U L T U R E include “Slippery,” “Big on Big” and “Brown Paper Bag.”

The album is definitely something that’s going to get played throughout the spring workout season and into the summer.

