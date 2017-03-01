SOUND JUDGEMENT: ‘SweetSexySavage’ by Kehlani

Oakland R&B artist Kehlani released her first studio album last month. Kehlani was the lead writer on this project, entitled “SweetSexySavage.”

Kehlani received a lot of recognition for her last mixtape “You Should Be Here” in 2015, earning her a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Her soulful voice, relatable lyrics, and down-to-earth persona has gained her a lot of attention over the past year.

Even with Kehlani’s public break-up with NBA star Kyrie Irving, back lash from social media, and attempted suicide, she managed to not only survive 2016 but to put out a work that reflects her talents and strengths.

The 22 year old singer, songwriter, and dancer is signed to Atlantic Records. In the past, she’s been compared to the late great Aaliyah in more ways than one, from her style to her dance moves.

“SweetSexySavage” has a 90’s R&B feel to it. In this album, she goes through a series of emotions, perfectly depicting sweet, sexy and savage.

“Crzy” was the first single released in 2016, followed by “Distraction,” both of which appeared on the Billboard Top 100 list.

The album opens up with a poem by Reyna Biddy, followed by the song “Keep On.”

“Keep On” and “Do You Dirty” are a lot different from most R&B songs by women. It’s pretty common for female artists to sing about heartbreak and how they’ve been hurt by men. It’s rare to hear someone singing about their own wrongdoings within a relationship or being the mistress.

In “Keep On,” she admits to not holding up her end in the relationship, but yet her companion continues to take her back.

In “Do You Dirty,” Kehlani shows off her “savage” persona by boasting her sex appeal and gives a fair warning that she’ll “do you dirty.”

“I ain’t no wifey, ain’t gon’ hold you down, its way more fun to be the mistress.”

“In My Feelings” she softens it up, using New Edition’s “If It Isn’t Love” as inspiration.

Kehlani ended “SweetSexySavage” with the track “Thank You.” The soul artist expresses her gratitude for her fans and family for supporting her through her journey thus far.

Kehlani unapologetically reveals each side of her as a woman in this album. With this being her second major project, one can easily see her growth as a woman and an artist.