Seventh Bull City Gridiron Classic ends in defeat for Eagles football

The Duke University Blue Devils remain undefeated against N.C. Central University Eagles football following a 55–13 victory this past Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium.

This is the Blue Devils seventh victory over the Eagles in the Gridiron Classic.

In the first quarter, Duke scored three consecutive touchdowns against Central.

Near the end of the first quarter, Duke had stopped Central 4th and 22 forcing the Eagles to punt. During the punt, a personal foul was called on Duke causing a 15-yard penalty and first down giving Central new life.

With 35 seconds left in the firth quarter, Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Totton scored a 20-yard touchdown with an extra point by redshirt freshman Adam Libby give Central inspiration going into the second quarter.

The inspiration continued on in the second quarter with defense forcing Blue Devils to punt for the first time of the game.

Duke gets the ball back but not until the defense made Duke redshirt quarterback Quentin Harris fumble. The fumble was recovered by redshirt sophomore defensive back Jordon McRae who ran for a 55-yard defensive touchdown.

The inspiration soon run dry for the Eagles and the Blue Devils would put up thirty-five unanswered points.

Interim Head Coach Granville Eastman just wanted his team to play hard for all four quarters.

Eastman said, “We purposely try to build our program similar to them (Duke)”.

“I’m pleased with our young men’s efforts” said Eastman. “I feel very good going into the MEAC conference”.

It was a tough lose but now it’s a chance to build going into the MEAC conference.

On Saturday, Sept. 27, the Eagles will face off Florida A&M at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.