Rising Activewear line promotes healthy lifestyles for college students

Goal Fitness Activewear, a new black-owned fitness brand, is spreading awareness on the campus of N.C. Central University campus about living a healthy lifestyle.

NCCU senior and physiology major Quaniece Fish has exceeded her entrepreneurship skills through her fitness line.

Goal Fitness Activewear is a motivational fitness line. Fish hopes her brand motivates people to live a healthy lifestyle by reaching their goals in life.

“I used to run track in which I got injured,” Fish said. “It discharged me [and] I gave up. However, I find other ways to stay fit and motivate others.”

Fish launched her women’s fitness line on October 1, 2019. Not only has her brand been sold on N.C. Central’s campus, but all over the globe.

According to Fish, Goal Fitness’s logos, one designed for men and one for women, represents someone never giving up on their goals.

Fish’s brand was designed for in the gym as well as outside fashion.

Resources such as N.C. Central’s Fabrication Laboratory (Fab Lab) allows Fish to be hands-on with her business by providing the equipment to put logos on her merchandise.

N.C. Central’s Fab Lab was established in May 2015 and is located on the third floor of the Mary Townes Science Building.

“The Fab Lab was created to bring out student’s creativity and open doors for innovation providing stimulus for entrepreneurship,” Biology instructor and Fab Lab operator Eric T. Saliim.

Mentors such as Mr. Saliim and resources such as the Fab Lab allows students to brainstorm their creative mindsets.

Another resource for student entrepreneurs to utilize is the Think Garden: Entrepreapuer Center located in Mary Townes Science Building is a great place to receive business consultations and to talk to a skilled networking team.

In November 2019, Ms. Fish attended the Empire Awards hosted by The Black-Market Company.

This was a competition for black-owned businesses to invest money into their business.

Fish won Best Brand in the competition and received a $500 business grant to start her men’s fitness line, which launched November 30, 2019.

Ms. Fish clothing material is made of spandex, cotton, and breathable polyester.

Fish’s brand provides fitness bras, waist trainers, leggings, two-piece sets for women; and jogging suits, shorts, and t-shirts for men. Sizes range from small to extra-large.

According to Fish, Goal Fitness Activewear is mainly modeled by N.C. Central students and her friends.

“I want to let NCCU students know that there is a black-owned fitness brand on campus, and never wait to build your self-worth,” Fish concluded.

To purchase Goal Fitness Activewear, check out its Instagram page @Goalfitness_LLC or at its website, www.Goalfitnessactivewear.com