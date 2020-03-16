Residential halls working to accommodate students amidst coronovirus outbreak

Students can expect an email shortly this afternoon updating them on accommodation plans and plans for retrieving personal belongs, according to Chelsey Holts, director of marketing and communication for the Division of Student Affairs.

In a previously posted Campus Echo story, now removed, the Echo incorrectly reported that out-of-state students could not scan their key cards and implied that residence halls were closed completely.

Holts said that the Division of Student Affairs is working on a process to accommodate students who have no off-campus living options.

Concerned students can email residential_life@nccu.edu or call 919.530.7298. Students who were previously approved to remain in the residence halls throughout spring break continue to do so.

Still, according to a statement by NCCU’s coronavirus informational page students living residential halls “should NOT return back to campus yet and are invited to return back to their halls on March 22.”

The University urges students to pay close attention to their university email account for updates and accurate information, and to be aware that social media often promulgates inaccurate information.

Holt urges students to keep up to date on breaking developments at N.C. Central’s Coronavirus Informational Updates page: http://www.nccu.edu/coronavirus