Residential halls working to accommodate students amidst coronovirus outbreak

by

Students can expect an email shortly this afternoon updating them on accommodation plans and plans for retrieving personal belongs, according to Chelsey Holts, director of marketing and communication for the Division of Student Affairs.

In a previously posted Campus Echo story, now removed, the Echo incorrectly reported that out-of-state students could not scan their key cards and implied that residence halls were closed completely.

Holts said that the Division of Student Affairs is working on a process to accommodate students who have no off-campus living options.

Concerned students can email residential_life@nccu.edu or call 919.530.7298. Students who were previously approved to remain in the residence halls throughout spring break continue to do so.

Still, according to a statement by NCCU’s coronavirus informational page students living residential halls “should NOT return back to campus yet and are invited to return back to their halls on March 22.”

The University urges students to pay close attention to their university email account for updates and accurate information, and to be aware that social media often promulgates inaccurate information.

Holt urges students to keep up to date on breaking developments at N.C. Central’s Coronavirus Informational Updates page: http://www.nccu.edu/coronavirus

 

The Campus Echo is the official student newspaper of N.C. Central University, an HBCU in Durham with about 8,250 students. The Campus Echo is one of the most highly recognized HBCU student newspapers in the nation. In the last 15 years our print and online editions have won over 250 national and regional awards from the Black College Communication Association, the Society for Professional Journalists, the Associated Collegiate Press and the North Carolina College Media Association.