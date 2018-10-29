Poetry, music make it a night to remember at the Eagle Poetry Jam

With fierce verses and melodic voices echoing through the first floor of the Farrison-Newton Communications Building, last Monday night’s Eagle Poetry Jam, hosted by N.C. Central University’s Ivan Dixon Players, made the University Theater the place to be on campus.

Not only were there musical and poetic acts, but the audience was in for a surprise when NCCU’s newest modeling troupe, CPR, sashayed and strutted their way onto the stage as the opening act for the showcase. With them fascinating the audience through their choreography and wardrobe choices, the CPR modeling troupe was able to set the tone for the showcase.

The emcee for the evening was NCCU’s Antwan Hawkins. With his charismatic attitude and upbeat spirit, he was able to keep the audience engaged and the performances afloat. The first spoken word performance of the evening were the poetic stylings of Christina Boyd with her original piece, “One God, One People: Part One”. Boyd was also the closing act of the Eagle Poetry Jam with an interactive second part to the poem, “One God, One People.”

The musical acts within the showcase consisted the MC, Antwan Hawkins, Isaiah Mudd, and Jasmine Logan. Singer and guitarist, Isaiah Mudd, performed solo as well as collaborating with Hawkins and Logan. Singer, Jasmine Logan, also performed solo towards the end of the showcase. The melodic voices of Hawkins, Mudd, and Logan, both captivated the audience and did justice to the songs that they sung.

Other Spoken Word artist that performed throughout the evening consisted of Travis Bullock, Kapryya Hunter, Kamryn McCorkle, Shani Roi, and Lauren Bonner. Within their poetic pieces, the performer shared personal battles that they have endured, aspects of their lives, and opinions about the issues that are prominent within society. Topics ranging from broken homes, self-esteem issues, relationships and dating, and racial inequalities, were just some of the things that the spoken word artists touched on within their performances.

Each performer for the showcase had their own personal feelings in regard to performing and being vulnerable on stage. Chamar Little, a senior at NCCU, being one of those individuals.

Little was the only performer during the Eagle Poetry Jam to deliver a monologue. The monologue that he performed was from the character, Walter Lee Younger in the hit play, “A Raisin in the Sun”.

When asked about he felt on the stage when he performed, Little stated, “I feel free performing because I am going out of my comfort zone to get my voice out to the public, have them leave with something different when they came in. Whether it’s good or bad, I want them to gain knowledge.”

Despite the many technical difficulties that had transpired throughout the showcase and other challenges that the performers may have faced, each and every one was able persevere through their acts and leave the audience with an experience to remember.