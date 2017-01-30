PHOTO GALLERY: Apollo Night Live

Sophomore Week 2017 ended last Thursday with performances and prizes in the Alfonso Elder Student Union.

Apollo Night Live was the last of four events created by SGA class officers for Sophomore Week. Other events included Monday’s “Two Down, Two More: The Next Steps in the College Experience” upperclassmen panel, Wednesday’s Sophomores Serving in W.G. Pearson Cafeteria and Thursday’s 2019 10:40 Takeover on George Street in front of the student union.

Eleven performers of all classifications participated in the event, which offered a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. A crowd of around 150 gathered to watch the show.

All but two of the acts sang, with genres ranging from slow jazz to trap music. A group called “Brodeci” performed a chair dance routine, followed by a step performance by Sierra Hicks and Carice Coleman of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

Following the style of “Showtime at the Apollo,” a program that aired from 1987 to 2008, performers could be swept off the stage at a moment’s notice if the audience booed loudly enough.

A panel of student judges picked three finalists from the original 11 performers. Judges included senior and vice-president of 100 Black Men Adonis Williams, senior and Mr. 100 Black Men Sean Able, sophomore and Mr. 1910 of Residential Life Dwayne McBean, senior and chapter president of Queen in You Ashanti Modlin, sophomore and Miss Residential Life Mykayla Hamilton and Miss Freshman Lyric Tillman.

The audience chose Deon Alex-Minner, who rapped under the stage name “JUICEDAKIDDD,” as the winner.

Judge Ashanti Modlin said she thought the event showed that “the sophomore class is truly incredible.”

“This was one of the most successful events we’ve had this year,” SGA sophomore class president Denzel Goodlin said. “We had great crowd participation, amazing performances, and a great team.”