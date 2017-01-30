PHOTO GALLERY: Apollo Night Live

IMG_2543-e1485742123497-333x500.jpg Miss Sophomore Shay Belvin, along with Mr. Sophomore Jamaal Searcy, serve as the hosts for the evening. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2620-750x500.jpg Winner and sophomore Deon Alex-Minner (also known as "JUICEDAKIDDD") performs an original piece titled "Run It Up." Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2632-e1485741121503-333x500.jpg All six of the Apollo Night Live judges hold leadership positions in campus organizations. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2674-750x500.jpg In true "Showtime at the Apollo" fashion, contestants (like "Lil Darrell," pictured) are forcibly swept offstage if the audience disapprove. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2693-750x500.jpg Jaleel Graves performs at Apollo Night Live Thursday evening. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2778-750x500.jpg Freshman and finalist Jordan Alston performs Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World" at Apollo Night Live on Jan. 26, 2017. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2799-e1485741445962-333x500.jpg Junior, finalist and former Miss Sophomore Kyla Rush performs Rihanna's "Love On The Brain." Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2829-750x500.jpg (From left to right) Carice Coleman and Sierra Hicks of NCCU's Beta Omicron chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho prepare to step. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2844-e1485746403478-333x500.jpg Sierra Hicks (bottom) lifts Carice Coleman onto her back during their routine at Apollo Night Live on Jan. 26, 2017. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2881-750x500.jpg The event was primarily put together by the Student Government Association but included representatives from multiple student organizations, including the royal court. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2914-e1485746868583-333x500.jpg Sophomore Aneek Shaw performs in the Alfonso Elder Student Union on Thursday evening. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2974-750x500.jpg SGA sophomore class secretary DaVanta Parker (left) and class public relations director Ashli Moseley take the stage with the rest of the representatives. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2982-750x500.jpg Sophomore Matthew "DJ Mizz" Collins II keeps the party going between acts. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2996-750x500.jpg The three finalists (l-r: Deon Alex-Minner, Jordan Alston, Kyla Rush) join DaVanta Parker onstage to get the crowd's opinion on who is the night's winner. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.

PHOTO GALLERY: Apollo Night Live

Sophomore Week 2017 ended last Thursday with performances and prizes in the Alfonso Elder Student Union.

Apollo Night Live was the last of four events created by SGA class officers for Sophomore Week. Other events included Monday’s “Two Down, Two More: The Next Steps in the College Experience” upperclassmen panel, Wednesday’s Sophomores Serving in W.G. Pearson Cafeteria and Thursday’s 2019 10:40 Takeover on George Street in front of the student union.

Eleven performers of all classifications participated in the event, which offered a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. A crowd of around 150 gathered to watch the show.

All but two of the acts sang, with genres ranging from slow jazz to trap music. A group called “Brodeci” performed a chair dance routine, followed by a step performance by Sierra Hicks and Carice Coleman of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

Following the style of “Showtime at the Apollo,” a program that aired from 1987 to 2008, performers could be swept off the stage at a moment’s notice if the audience booed loudly enough.

A panel of student judges picked three finalists from the original 11 performers. Judges included senior and vice-president of 100 Black Men Adonis Williams, senior and Mr. 100 Black Men Sean Able, sophomore and Mr. 1910 of Residential Life Dwayne McBean, senior and chapter president of Queen in You Ashanti Modlin, sophomore and Miss Residential Life Mykayla Hamilton and Miss Freshman Lyric Tillman.

The audience chose Deon Alex-Minner, who rapped under the stage name “JUICEDAKIDDD,” as the winner.

Judge Ashanti Modlin said she thought the event showed that “the sophomore class is truly incredible.”

“This was one of the most successful events we’ve had this year,” SGA sophomore class president Denzel Goodlin said. “We had great crowd participation, amazing performances, and a great team.”

Kaylee Sciacca is a Mass Communications student at NCCU from Durham, NC with a concentration in Public Relations and a minor in Geographic Information Systems.

