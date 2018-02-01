In this new age of social media, many unknown hip-hop and pop music artists have rocketed to mainstream popularity and status, but some get left behind regardless of quality. Here are four artists that create great, tasteful music that has yet to be fully recognized in the mainstream music scene.

Jazmine Sullivan

Sullivan knows how to stir the pot musically. From the angry ex-girlfriend to the brokenhearted, the Philadelphia-born singer-songwriter possesses the gift of provoking emotion across a variety of subjects, though she tends to focus on love, domestic violence and female empowerment. Her debut album, “Fearless” (2008) was a prime example with hit tracks like “Bust Your Windows” and “Need U Bad”. For the past decade, Sullivan has created music for herself and with others — most notably Frank Ocean and Mary J. Blige — that has been featured in a variety of films and television while still acting as a voice for the voiceless.

Chloe x Halle

At the young ages of 19 and 17, sisters and singing duo Chloe x Halle (full names Chloe and Halle Bailey) have already made their mark in the world of music. The duo released their first EP “Undercover” in 2013, but it wasn’t until the two released “Sugar Symphony” three years later that they began to receive media buzz. Along with their musical releases, Chloe x Halle have caught the eye of mainstream artists like Andra Day and Beyoncé, even appearing in the latter’s 2016 visual album “Lemonade”. Chloe x Halle have the drive and talent to make it big in the music industry and it is imperative for society to notice their star quality.

Justine Skye

With her debut EP “Everyday Living” sparking the interests of Tumblr-obsessed teens across the nation in 2014, Skye was destined for stardom. The New York native presented a passion for music at a young age and at the age of 22, she released her first studio album “Ultraviolet” with Roc Nation and Republic Records in Jan. 2018. With such a recent release, Skye has only just begun to receive attention from the mainstream media, but not as much as she rightfully deserves. Once she does, the purple-haired girl from Brooklyn will finally be able to successfully express her musical style and flare.

Daniel Caesar

Caesar, a Canadian soul and R&B artist, wooed the world of music with his soulful voice in his breakout 2016 single “Get You” with Kali Uchis, but unfortunately has only just begun to receive attention from mainstream media with two 2018 Grammy nominations for Best R&B Album for his first studio album “Freudian” (2017) and Best R&B Performance for “Get You”. “Freudian” follows Caesar’s EPs “Pilgrim’s Paradise” (2015) and “Praise Break” (2014) and maintains the same melodic tones that have stood the test of time.