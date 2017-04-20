Our editors say bye-bye: Time flies, thanks for the memories

So it’s almost time for graduation! My four years at N.C. Central University has been quite an adventure. From being introduced to a new career path to meeting wonderful people, my time working with Campus Echo and its staff has been a blessing.

I remember the first time I stepped in the Echo office, I was a sophomore who just switched my major to mass communication. At the time, I was taking Mr. Chambers’ Intro to Mass Communication class. One day after class, he told the students to go find an internship they could apply to for an assignment.

Not completely understanding what an internship was in mass communication or exactly what Campus Echo was, I went the Echo office and asked they offered any internships. Jamar Negron, who was the editor-in-chief at the time, just looked at me and said “Well…we don’t offer internships but we can give you volunteer hours and experience.” With an awkward smile, I said that was fine and from that point, I slowly started to get involved.

At the beginning of my journey to be a good journalist, I was definitely not the best writer. Looking at some early drafts I sent to Campus Echo for review, there were all kinds of things wrong with my stories. My information was disorganized, my sentences were too wordy, and I didn’t understand the importance of grammar at all. I just knew I liked to write. It took A LOT of editing and time with DP and the other editors that year for me to get an idea of how to write a news story.

I ended up writing mostly album reviews my sophomore, but it paid off. Allie Glenn, who was a great writer and the Arts and Entertainment Editor, chose me to take her place my junior year.

I was really surprised because at the time, I didn’t think I had what it took to be an editor.

Throughout my junior year, I still had a lot of doubts that she made the right decision giving me her position.

I kept thinking to myself, “My writing still isn’t the best,” “my editing skills suck,” and other self-defeating thoughts that drove me to not be confident in myself at all.

At the end of that year when DP told me I was going to be the co-editor-in-chief with Evan for our senior year, my mind went blank. I was thinking, “why me, out of all people?” I didn’t think I deserved it.

Seeing how this year went, however, I was able to see what they saw in me and reevaluate how I viewed myself. Despite the stress and tiring nights, this was probably the best year ever and part of that is thanks to everyone at Campus Echo.

If you told me six years ago, I was going to be a journalist for my college newspaper, I would’ve laughed and called you crazy! My dream, at first, was to work in obstetrics and gynecology as a nurse.

I wouldn’t have guessed I would finish out my time here as the co-editor-in-chief of Campus Echo or as a journalist.

So in closing, I want to thank my parents and siblings for all of their love and support! They’ve been sharing my Campus Echo stories since the beginning.

Thank you Mr. Joe Alexander for being the best friend I could ever have! You’ve kept me sane throughout my time here and have helped through some of my most troubling moments since we became friends.

To Kiara, Courtney, and Quentin, words can’t express how thankful I am for our friendship. I’ve been through a lot with each of you and next to Joe, you guys have always been there for me and I appreciate that so much.

Thanks Dr. Lundy for everything. You’ve helped me so much these past two years! To Elizabeth, LaVerne, Mary, Cathy, Anton and my other co-workers in the Medicine Chair’s office, I love working with you!

Thanks to you guys and my internship at Duke Department of Medicine, I discovered what my next steps are after I graduate from NCCU and how much I still love learning about medicine! You all have been great mentors and so encouraging. Since last May, I’ve learned so much from everyone and as a result, my writing has improved tremendously.

I also want to thank DP for being a great mentor in journalism and photography! You drive me crazy sometimes but it’s alright because you pushed me to become better. You’ve helped me grow so much since my time at Campus Echo and because of that, I was able to be successful in what I wanted to do.

Thanks Evan for being an awesome co-editor-in-chief! I don’t know what I would have done without you this year! Continue to grow and strive as a journalist. I know you’re going to go out there and do great things.

Daniel and Kaylee, you guys will do great as the next co-editors! I believe you two will push the Campus Echo far! You guys are funny, smart, and overall innovative. Just don’t make DP’s hair fall out next year.