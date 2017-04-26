Our editors say bye-bye: The beauty in the struggle, finding your path

Here we are, the last semester of my last year in undergrad. First of all, I would like to thank the man upstairs. Thank you God for bringing me this far. Without you, none of this is possible.

It feels like just yesterday I was a curious and anxious freshman unpacking in McLean Residence Hall. It’s still so surreal that my journey is coming to an end in less than a month.

Coming in freshman year, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. I started off as a Biology major, then psychology, and finally, mass communication.

I’ve always thought it was odd that people expected kids, straight out of high school, to know exactly what we want to do with the rest of our lives at the age of 18.

One of the hardest parts of my college journey was deciding on a career path. I came to NCCU with the mindset that I have to go into medicine because that’s where the money is, failing to realize that if you lack the passion it’ll show in your work.

To those still undecided, know that it’s okay to still have your options open.

Ask yourself this: Are you doing it because you love it or is it for the money? I like to believe that if you chase the dream, the money will soon follow.

I think we can all agree freshman year is the year of the struggle. Without having a car on campus and no job, you’re forced to adjust and make do.

I remember nights eating noodles and chips for dinner and that one Friday night in Richmond Hall we were so hungry we waited up ‘til morning for the café to open! Good times.

Only a few understand how an “Are you okay? Do you need groceries?” or “check your bank account” text message can turn your whole week around as a struggling student.

One thing college has taught me throughout the years is how to hustle.

I’m still not completely sure how I did it this year, but I made it! I managed to work 2 jobs, be the A&E editor for the Campus Echo, a reporter for the Durham Voice, a social media intern, and keep my grades up.

This journey is about finding yourself and your true passion. Don’t feel pressured, work hard, but most importantly enjoy the process.

I have to give all the credit to my mom for influencing my decision to study mass communications and making me fall in love with books at a very young age.

My mom was the president of her book club when I was a child and as most little girls, I admired everything about my mom. I carried a book everywhere I went and naturally picked up the habit to write, whether it was just a journal entry, a song, or a short story.

I can’t show enough appreciation to my support system: my sister, cousins, aunts, uncles. Thank you for reading and sharing every article.

Also shout out to my dad, who texted me encouraging words every morning of my freshman year, reminding me that I was loved and to stay focused. Thank you Aunt Tajuana and Uncle Haywood, I appreciate you.

A special shout out to the Mass Communication department!

Thank you to my advisor, Dr. McKissick-Melton, for not only keeping me informed about internships and community service, but always being there to give advice and encouragement.

To DP, the Campus Echo adviser, thanks for seeing potential in me and pushing me to become a better writer, editor and photographer. Joining the Campus Echo was by far the best decision I’ve made in the past 4 years.

To those coming in, good luck to you! Enjoy every moment and remain focused. Whatever you’re thinking about doing, just do it. Shoot your shot.

To those leaving with me, good luck! Don’t let anyone downplay your HBCU and bachelor’s degree. We worked hard for this and this achievement is worth recognition and praise.

Lastly, NCCU, thank you for having me.

God bless.