On immigration in the Trump era

With immigration somehow becoming a even hotter topic since the 2016 general elections, the Trump administration has been working hard to reduce the number of undocumented humans crossing the southern American border.

The question that might be asked, why? President Trump has quoted many false information about undocumented humans, claiming that they have brought crime and drugs into the communities. But did they?

Being a part of the Latinx community has taught that many of these claims are false and have been drastically stretched thanks to media outlets and far-right members. Undocumented humans come in different shades and races, not only Hispanic. Many of these undocumented humans come from poor countries with high crime rate that the only option they have is to leave. Many of them don’t seek asylum help and instead live in fear of deportation, working in abusive and unhygienic places to support themselves and their families back home.

Money has become the root to many issues in the United States, which has reached out to immigration. The increase of budget for ICE and border patrol have showcased that the current administration does not want “outsiders” coming in even though it would benefit the country greatly. Undocumented humans coming into the United States has never been a new topic but has changed directions with each new administration that is in place in the White House. In the late 1800s, Ellis Island was the hub of incoming undocumented humans arriving to the States in hopes of freedom and jobs. The hatred onto these humans were similar to the treatment of today’s issues. In the time of religious persecution, English settlers arrived into the United States in hopes of freedom and rebirth.

Then why is it that in each century, people are continually abused for their naturalized state and origin when many of the current citizens have the blood of people searching for freedom. Just like the current undocumented humans. Is it because of the political climate? Or the racial divide that United States have founded their history on? The question will continue to be blank but many are rallying for the hopes that someday the administration will create a positive immigration reform to help undocumented humans become the citizens they hope to be.