New club at NCCU hosts its annual YouTube Social for students

The newest club at N.C. Central University, Nothing But The Arts, ends ‘NBTA week’ with a YouTube Social panel discussion Friday, Nov. 1 featuring YouTube Personality Brelynn Hunt, Social Media Specialist Kendra Little, and North Carolina A&T senior multimedia journalism student Tre Ingram.

The panelist expressed the importance of standing out and not being afraid to be different. However, panelist Brelynn Hunt talks about the struggles of putting out content on YouTube along with having a life outside.

“It’s all about balancing and staying organized. Get you a planner,” said Hunt.

NBTA Social Media Committee Chair senior Chantel Ellison and her social media team hosted a YouTube Social. At this event, guest had the opportunity to network with vendors and play games.

The event was a way for NCCU students to network and have fun building connections to establish relationships and water their growth.

“There are also so many content creator’s photographers, videographers, etc. on NCCU campus that why it should be more collaborations, networking, meetups so that people can learn from each other,” Ellison said.

It also served as a learning experience that gave future Youtuber’s tips and motivation to enhance their innovative mindsets.

Hunt, who earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology at Spellman College, has a passion to encourage youth to achieve higher education.

Little, an art director at McKinney advertising company in Durham, has focused her creative talents on working with brands such as Sherwin-Williams and Choice Hotels.

Ingram, a former YouTube intern, obtained his first internship for Apple in Los Angeles. While interning at YouTube he was on the Creator & Artist development team helping manage artists and creators.

Ellison hosts a YouTube Social each year to give back to her eagle family, encouraging future YouTuber’s to network, and build connections that will create opportunity for personal growth.

“With organizations such as NBTA, it allows NCCU students to help students to not just learn from anyone, but from people in their community and school. With that focus in mind, NBTA’s YouTube events provide just that,” Ellison said.

NBTA creates a safe place that allows student at NCCU to show case their talents through photography, video production, social media and much more.