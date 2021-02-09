NCCU’s Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. chapter finds balance amidst pandemic restrictions

COVID-19 has undoubtedly shaken the world but has not stopped the ladies of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated from shaking the table.

The Beta Omicron chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is no stranger to being trailblazers in their community.

Throughout the pandemic, these ladies have continued to impact the community without hesitation and without contact.

“COVID-19 has affected the operations of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated greatly,” senior nutrition and dietetics student Essence Edwards said, who is a Spring ‘20 initiate of the Beta Omicron Chapter.

“Nationally, we are not able to meet in person for any events – drives, programs, step

show events, stroll clinics,” said Edwards. “Everything has to be completely virtual. We are not allowed to attend events with our sorority letters on for any reason. If we chose to meet in person, it cannot be in

the name of Sigma.”

After roughly a year of being in a global pandemic, these service-oriented ladies have made it their mission to impact the lives of others.

Edwards said that she chooses to focus on the positive impact this pandemic has caused rather than focusing on the negative effects.

According to data collected by N.C. Central officials, the amount students living on campus has reportedly decreased by roughly 2,800 since the previous academic year.

“Even though there are a limited number of students on campus, our organization has still had a great number of students to attend our events this school year virtually,” Edwards said. “In regards to the COVID drive that we had in the Fall semester, there was a lack of participation because some students are not on campus.”

Last semester, the ladies of Beta Omicron held a contactless COVID drive that went well despite the decreased student population on campus.

Spring ‘20 initiate Talisha Balls discussed her experience since joining the organization at the beginning of the pandemic.

“COVID-19 positively impacted us by bringing my sisters and I closer together– being more vulnerable with each other, and getting our older Sorors more tech-savvy,” Balls stated.

She emphasized the bond that was created between her sorority sisters and herself. This bond was shown throughout their programming and community service events. Health & Thrive, Playing the Field, and Poodle Game Night are just a few of the ladies’ successful virtual events.

Balls and Edwards are both expecting the operations of the world and their organization to get back to normal in the near future.

The ladies of Beta Omicron will be having a collaborative event, “Growing up bRHOwn” on February 9 with the Gamma Beta chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.