NCCU panelists discuss protecting Black women in America

N.C. Central University students, faculty, and staff joined together last Wednesday via Zoom for the first event in the discussion series “Protecting the Black Women” to discuss how women of color are not valued as much in America.

The panelist shed light on the importance of protecting and valuing Black women. In this discussion, the panelist also shined a light on the justice system for Breonna Taylor, and the lack of support for the rapper Megan Thee Stallion after she was allegedly shot by the hip-hop rapper Tory Lanz.

What does it mean to protect Black women? “Not being afraid to asks for help never viewing the Black Women as anything less,” said Dr. Georgia.

In today’s time, Black women are often labeled based on stereotypes such as being loud, rude, full of drama, the way she may dress, or even by her masculine abilities.

In the discussion, the panelists discussed how Black women are also stereotyped based on their attitudes and body language, often known to be the “angry Black women” because she wants to be respected and valued in society.

At the event, the panelists and participants discussed how a Black woman is constantly reminded that she has to be strong and carry the weight of everyone else’s burden on their shoulders.

This event also raised a point on domestic violence in the media and how Black women are picked apart from being a domestic victim.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was a representation of how the media thinks she wasn’t a victim based on where she is from, her raw personality, and her appearance as a promiscuous woman.

However, according to the panelists and participants on the Zoom call, she is still a woman who should have been protected.

“Black men should protect Black Women by any means no matter what the situation is,” said NCCU Psychology professor Jonathan Livingston.

The panelist also discussed the world’s perception of women of color is by changing the representation of Black women and by having more open discussion about these issues.

Men should also be included to get their perspective on protecting Black women.

“Women lives matter as well as Black men,” said senior Girea Mann at the event.

The event was hosted by NCCU Department of Diversity and Inclusion, NCCU Women’s Center, and the Women’s and Gender studies program department of psychology.