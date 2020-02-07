NCCU dorm fire from Monday caused by a candle and bed linens

Durham Fire Department released the cause of the fire to a N.C. Central University dorm Monday night was a lighted candle and bed linens.

No one was injured or died in the 11:45 p.m fire at Eagle Landing Residence Hall.

According to the fire report, the resident of 309 suite A said that she was making up her bed when one of the linens came in contact with a lighted candle on the desk, adjacent to her bed, and it began to ignite. She added that she tried to smother the fire with a towel.

Students were forced to evacuate the building when Durham Fire Department received the dispatch.

There was no smoke coming from the building when the Durham Fire Department Engine 4 unit arrived at 11:49 p.m. and entered the dormitory.

Students safely evacuated across the street to Benjamin S. Ruffin Dormitory as they stood out in the cold with their pajamas and cellphones recording the five fire trucks that surrounded the building.

Several fire units proceeded to the third floor of the building where they found light fire conditions according to a statement in the fire report.

The fire officials proceeded into room number 309 suite A and found the smoldering fire to the bed linens.

The fire was extinguished and Fireman Driver Totten took the bed linens to one of the bathrooms and immersed the linens in the water.

Firefighters then began to ventilate the room with fans.

Shortly after, students were allowed to go back into the dormitory.

According to NCCU Residential Life, candles and incense are not allowed in any dormitory on campus.