NCCU Alumni Association helps former eagles give back

While most students are likely to worry about current classes, working and other responsibilities while at N.C. Central University, some may still want to be more connected with their fellow eagles before and after graduation. That’s where the NCCU National Alumni Association comes in.

The association was founded in 1925. Little is known about the first alumni meeting or chapter, but the association is committed to supporting the university, students and alumni. The organization is made up of dedicated, proud alumni that live all across the United States from all ages and backgrounds.

Membership helps fund student scholarships, rewards, events and operation of the association. More than 37,000 eagles are a part of the NCCU Alumni Association with 42 chapters nationwide.

Recent graduates get a free one-year complimentary membership while others can pay a fee to join that range from $100 to $25 for one year. Last year more than 200 new eagles joined the association.

“Alumni are making donations in record amounts. They are remembering the positive HBCU experience that contributed to their success and wish to continue to the tradition of excellence at NCCU,” said Regina Alston, an English professor who graduated from NCCU and has taught at the university for more than 40 years.

Though recent graduates are highly encouraged to join, membership isn’t just limited to them. Former students with as few as 24 course hours and even NCCU friends and supporters can join too.

“The goal of the association is to build community, advocate on behalf of students and the university and to give,” said Tomeika Bowden, President of the NCCU Alumni Association, who was elected in 2020. “My goals as president are three words: Care, Connect and Contribute. We want to focus our efforts to attract and serve the greatest number of alumni (care), strengthen our partnerships and coordination with the university (connect) and increase our financial contributions (contribute).”

Bowden, Class of ‘00, currently based in Washington, D.C., says becoming president has been exciting and that she is constantly working on ways to help students financially, socially and academically with the association. The best part to her is being an ambassador with helping students receive support financially.

“We don’t want money to be the factor you don’t get a great education at NCCU,” Bowden said.

The association has two main scholarships that they give to students. First, The National Alumni Scholars is a scholarship that provides support throughout the year and is renewable for up to four years. That scholarship is open until the end of March. Second is the Roger Gregory Academic Scholarship, which is available to incoming and currently enrolled students and is open until April.

“We have a group of people who are dedicated to service and helping others,” said Kevin Powell, President of the Atlanta chapter. “Giving back to students, the community and the university is our goal.” To join the Atlanta chapter, the cost is $40 locally and $50 nationally. For new graduates, it is $35.

With being connected to so many eagles who either attended or graduated from NCCU, members have the chance to connect with fellow alumni that can help them look for jobs, transition careers, move to a new city, review resumes and more. The alumni association also has programs such as Alumni Weekends where they get together to discuss what they can do to raise funds and help the NCCU community.

The association meets up three times a year to conduct business and has multiple committees from student recruitment to student engagement. They also do homecoming events. Chapters get to do events that range from financial planning, book launches, dance services, fundraising events, jazz nights and more.

Even with the impacts of COVID-19, this has not stopped the association to meet virtually to still do events.

“I wanted to make a difference,” said Bowden. “Professors like Dr. [Bruce] DePyssler were inspirational in my drive to want to do public relations and communications. I have so much love for my sisters, brothers and the entire eagle family. After leaving NCCU, I wanted to be involved and continue to build those connections as a proud alum.”

The NCCU Alumni Association’s main building is located on campus in the same building as the Office of Alumni Relations at 2008 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC 27707.

Bowden encourages anyone interested in becoming a member to visit the office, call at 919-530-5222 or visit the alumni’s website at www.nccualumni.org.