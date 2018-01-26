NCCU alumna Setrina Hunter keeps giving back — in a big way

Known as a contributor to local events and the lives of young women, Setrina Hunter makes sure she never strays too far from her original stomping ground N.C. Central University.

While studying biology, she participated in the NCCU touring choir, a distinguished traveling choir known for their sophistication and musical ability. “It was a fun thing to do and I made a lot of friends that have till this day,” Hunter said.

Her schedule also consisted of studying with 21-credit-hour course load some semesters and doing PR work for the campus as an ambassador for the university. “Doing these things exposed me to different loves that I have outside of science,” Hunter said.

After majoring in biology at NCCU, she began a career as a clinical researcher working at several companies before returning to NCCU for her master’s in biology and securing a position at GlaxoSmithKline in the Research Triangle Park in 1981. During this time, she also received her graduate degree in biology.

After realizing the need for black females in biology and pharmaceutical sciences, she knew that there was something that needed to be done and the change needed to start with her. “I noticed there was a small number of black females in science as well as being interested in science. This was saddening because I knew there was definitely something they could bring to the table,” said Hunter.

Although her mentoring originally started and was furthered through her affiliation with the NAACP, Durham and NCCU broadened her circle and broadened her mentoring relationships.

She began mentoring students who were mainly in the Durham area and attended NCCU. Making sure to bring the world of science to black females at her former university. “I thought to start with what I knew best and that was North Carolina Central University,” Hunter said.

In the midst of mentoring, she also volunteered with alumni campus events and represented Eagle Pride through her event planning skills and her team spirit when it came to her love of sports.

Though she has done many things in the community she has stuck to her roots and has always remembered to contribute her time and money to NCCU.

“Any chance I get I make sure to show central my loyalty and show that I am proud of my university,” Hunter said. She is an avid advocate and informal recruiter for NCCU, telling people to make the university their school of choice. “My uncle was an Eagle, my aunt was an Eagle and if you got Eagles in your family, guess what?

“I’ve seen the work she has done for the community as well as the work she does with the youth at NCCU,” said Sandra Knowles, a longtime friend. “She is a blessing to anyone she encounters.”

As the years go on she plans to continue working with Durham’s youth and supplying them with useful skills and endless support.

“My aunt always used to tell me the sky is never the limit. Don’t let anyone or anything bound you from anything in this world because anything is possible,” Hunter said.

Story by TiVianna Webster