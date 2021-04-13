NCCU ACCORD study finds many BIPOC not so hesitant towards COVID-19 vaccine

According to North Carolina Central University’s Advanced Center for COVID-19 Related Disparities, 63 percent of white people, 42 percent of black people, 28 percent of Native Americans, and 26 percent of Latinos said they plan to get the COVID-19 vaccination when available.

NCCU’s ACCORD team and student volunteers surveyed individuals to learn more about vaccine disparities in underserved communities.

Deepak Kumar, director of the Julius L. Chambers Biomedical/Biotechnology Research Institute, is the project’s principal investigator.

The findings surprised Lisa Paulin, an ACCORD project team member and associate professor in NCCU’s mass communication department.

According to Paulin, the research team worried that even fewer black people would be willing to take the vaccine.

“We found that the vaccine hesitancy wasn’t much higher for [black people], not as much as we thought it was going to be,” Paulin said. “And it is going down over time. There were a lot more deaths and dying in the community, and people were maybe exhausted, and more willing to get the vaccine when it came available.”

According to Lajayness Drewery, a COVID nurse at a convalescent center in Durham, a number of factors are encouraging black people to get their shots, especially peer pressure and jobs that require employees to get vaccines. More people want life to get back to normal and are getting vaccinated to get their lives back to normal.

“I do not see much hesitation anymore,” said Drewery.

NCCU’s ACCORD is a multidisciplinary effort that includes faculty and staff across the university. The project received funding from North Carolina Policy Collaboratory at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill of $1 million, part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.

1,500 individuals were surveyed in 11 North Carolina counties by the ACCORD team. The individuals were surveyed while waiting in coronavirus testing site lines.

According to surveyed black men and women, both showed more mistrust of the government than the national medical system.

“People are wanting to get back to normalcy,” said Michael Mabry, an African American high

school football coach in Rocky Mount, N.C. “As a coach, we play teams in other counties, and so educating the community on the benefits of the vaccine is essential to playing the game in a safe arena amongst family and friends again. Just last week, we had to cancel a game for the second time because of other teams that are in quarantine. Getting vaccinated is the smart thing to do.”