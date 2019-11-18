N.C. Central greeks stomp the yard at ultimate face-off step show

The National Pan-Hellenic Council Greeks of NCCU stroll in the name of their sisterhood and brotherhood at the 2019 Ultimate Face-Off Step Show Friday, November 9.

The show was like none other and the Greeks kept the crowd guessing as they prepared to give alumni and students a rememberable performance of a lifetime.

The show was hosted by Rip Michaels, a comedian and cast member from MTV’s improv comedy Wild ‘n Out, who kept the crowd laughing and jamming with music from DJ Double A.

The Gamma Beta chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. kicked off the show with their ice-cold performance.

The fraternity opened their performance with a video showing members reading a page in a book that said, “The Step Master aka John Thorpe aka PHreddy Krueger.”

As they entered the stage with joker masks on their faces, they revealed themselves and the crowd erupted with cheers.

Next up, the beautiful ladies of the Beta Omicron chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. These ladies gave the audience Caribbean island girl vibes. With their feathers and sparkly glow, the ladies were ready to

celebrate Caribbean culture.

After finishing their killer performance to the hit song “Knuck if you Buck,” by the hip-hop group Crime Mob. The crowd clapped and cheered.

Left hook, right hook – the women of the Alpha Lambda chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. started their performance with a Rocky Balboa boxing theme.

In round two entitled, “Service,” the Delta’s told the Eagles what it took to truly be a member of the organization.

“It takes two hands to serve,”2019-2020 Miss NCCU Ti’Eja Woodson said while walking onto the stage. “It’s round three. Sisterhood, showing strength and power holding your sister up not letting her fall.”

The crowd cheered. The women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. did not come to play.

Ease on down the road – the pretty women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hit the stage with

a throwback of the 1978 movie “The Wiz”.

Dorothy (Nakyrah Floyd), The Cowardly Lion (Drake Dais), Tinman (Taylore Harris), and Scarecrow (Lauren Featherson) eased on down the road and successfully survived the ivy leaf road for their performance. You can’t touch the pink and green swag.

The mighty brothers of the Tau Psi chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. gave their eagle family Afro’s and bell

bottoms realness and opened their performance with a video acting out the 2005 film, “Roll Bounce.”

Finally, the soul brothers of Gamma Gamma chapter Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. entered onto the stage with a “Toy Story” themed performance.

The winners of Ultimate Homecoming Stepshow champions were Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and back-to-back winners Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Both organizations took home a trophy and $1,500 each.

Finishing in second place was Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.