Long time Eagle professors reflect about how NCCU has changed

Two N.C. Central University professors talked about the major changes they have noticed on campus from the time they were students at the institution.

Since its founding in 1910 by Dr. James E. Shepard, NCCU has evolved heavily from generation to generation.

Technological to social changes, the school has kept pace with a constantly changing society. Professor Regina Alston, who has taught English at the school for more than 40 years, recalls her time as a student at NCCU and how much technology has changed.

“When I first came to NCCU in 1970 technology was different from where it is now,” she said.

“There were no cell phones. Things like computers or the internet did not exist. In fact, as an undergraduate student, I had a manual typewriter. You had to shift a lever to go to the next line.”

Alston received her bachelor’s and a master’s degree from NCCU in 1974 and 1977, and then became a member of the faculty in 1978.

When asked about the geographical changes of NCCU, Alston mentioned that Baynes, which is a freshman dormitory, had a 10 p.m. curfew and that many of the current residence halls such as New Residence II, Ruffin Hall, and Eagle Landing were not built yet.

Back in the ’70s, college students registered for classes in-person instead of going online.

“When I attended NCCU we had to stand in line in order to get a card that allowed us to stand in line to register for classes,” Behavioral and Social Sciences professor Debra Parker said, who has taught for over 20 years at NCCU and is the former Dean of the department.

“Then stood in line to apply for financial aid and work study, then stood in another line to pay our tuition bill. The lines were wrapped around buildings and we often arrived at five or six in the morning to get a decent place in line.”

Parker entered NCCU in 1976 and graduated in 1980. She was a first-generation college student and Durham native who earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Human Development and Family Studies.

Parker earned her P.h.D at UNC-Greensboro in Family and Consumer Science Education. In 1990, she earned a Masters of Education in Special Education at NCCU.

Alston and Parker both acknowledge that in many ways, the internet has simplified and reduced the steps needed to retrieve information. Alston sees it as a good thing that students take advantage of the opportunities provided by the technology but admits she did not have the same excuses as students today have.

“Even without computers, we had no excuses for not having homework or assignments turned in. We could not say that we could not turn in our assignment because our “Wi-Fi was down,” or that the “link to the assignment did not work,” Alston said.

Alston, who is also a Durham native, stayed in Baynes Hall and New Residence as an undergraduate. Alston was influenced by her parents to stay on-campus to experience the residence hall life.

“There were outstanding faculty members, some of whom had national reputations,” Alston said.

“It was inspiring to have teachers who looked like myself and set very high standards, both academically and personally. They had high expectations for us and engaged us early in our college years to start thinking about graduate school.

Alston added that she encourages freshmen to start thinking about going to graduate and professional school when they graduate from NCCU.

Parker has noticed that some students do not have the same “respect and dignity” for professors compared to when she was a student.

“The general outlook towards students is not the same and students have changed as well. Thus, some do not

approach various offices with respect and dignity.”

Both alumni talked about how the future of the university rests within the students and faculty.

Parker said that the NCCU should take a closer look at the goals and mission of the university with the needs of the students and faculty constantly changing.

She also added she would like to see more mental health and wellness service for students and faculty and for better customer service in all offices.

Overall, NCCU has a “bright future” according to Alston.

”In many ways, the HBCU experience is needed more now than ever.” she said.

“Even parents who did not attend one still send their children to an HBCU because they realize the added benefits. In addition, if NCCU continues to hire persons who are committed to enhancing the future of the university and maintaining the long tradition of excellence, there is hope.”