Local food trucks return to NCCU

As school winds down and students are tired of eating from the same places on campus., the food trucks make their way back at N.C. Central University with only a little over a month till the semester ends.

The food trucks were something that became popular on NCCU’s campus back in 2018. They consisted of local restaurants such as Burger 21, Lee’s Kitchen, R&B Grill, Off the Hook, Food Visions, Corner Boys BBQ, Las Gringas, Favor Desserts, and Lawerence & Perry.

They were available last semester but because the students and food trucks were adhering to COVID-19 safety measures, NCCU Chancellor Akinleye decided to take them away.

“I think the food truck gives us more of a variety on campus for food,” senior business administration student Tynia Allison said.

“Chick-fil-A was a nice add-on, but it doesn’t help that we still don’t have a lot of options to choose from,” Allison says. “I work a lot, so I need something more filling for me when I get off from work and the caf doesn’t cut it either.”

The food trucks were allowed back on campus at the end of March. The reactions from students on social media such as Twitter & Instagram showed their excitement for the return.

Following campus safety measures, NCCU Business and Auxiliary Services released a statement. The statement read, “It is important that everyone comply with the Covid-19 health and safety protocols and also practice six feet social distancing and wear a mask while frequenting the food trucks’ location.”

“Failure to have 100% cooperation and compliance from everyone could result in the food truck operation being shut down or suspended.”

Some students said that they are thankful for the food trucks returning on campus.

“I am thankful for the food truck return,” junior environmental and geographic science student Kemoni Hughes said. “I personally hate cooking and I don’t like going to the caf so to have something nearby is great.”

“I was getting Chick-fil-A almost every day if I didn’t decide to cook some nights and I had no other reason to spend my flex, so I almost started giving it away,” says Hughes. “The food trucks being back gives me more food to eat and options to pick from. My favorite truck is Lee’s Kitchen.”

Food Trucks are available from Monday to Friday from 10:40 to 5 p.m. or while food supplies last. Students can use flex, cash, and credit/debit cards. The list of food trucks for each day can be found in their email from NCCU Business & Auxiliary Services.