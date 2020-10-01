Latest virtual town hall informs students on campus safety precautions

N.C. Central’s new Chief of University Police Damon Williams, Dean of Students Joy Hartfield, and other administrators held a virtual town hall meeting Sept. 28 where panelists discuss safety guidelines students must follow to “Protect the Nest.”

Williams addressed the various safety tips for students to follow while living and roaming about campus.

“Do not allow technology to distract you from your surroundings,” Williams said. “Remove [your] headphones while walking on campus at any given time of the day.”

Williams also urged students to be aware of their emergency system checkpoints. He added that if an emergency occurs, the system will alert N.C. Central Police with the student’s location and officers will respond accordingly.

Students also posed questions surrounding the various crime alerts on campus.

“All crimes have been addressed at this time and suspects have been taken into custody,” Williams clarified.

Williams encouraged students to download Rave Guardian, an alert responder app, to keep students safe just in case of an emergency.

In hopes of ensuring students and staff are traveling safely throughout campus, N.C. Central’s Eagle after Dark On-Demand Shuttle Service operates Monday-Sunday from 10 p.m.- 3 a.m. Patrons can request a ride by calling 919-357-EBUS (1497).

N.C. Central’s Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Angela Coleman informed students on residential hall safety security and the safety precautions for each hall.

“Do not prop open doors because it is a violation of the university’s policy and the safety of others,” Coleman said.

Coleman added tips on how students should do to improve campus safety.

“Lock all residential hall doors, do not allow strangers into the residential halls, and visitors must fill-out a COVID-19 safety form.”

The COVID-19 safety form must be approved by residential life before visitors can enter each hall. For more information surrounding the safety form, please contact Residential Life at 919- 530-7298.

Hartfield urged students to “follow the student code of conduct during this time” and “follow the standards of all residential halls.” She added that students should reach out to campus police if students witness suspicious activity.

“If you see something, say something,” Hartfield concluded.

In the pursuit to continue the discussion surrounding campus safety, N.C. Central’s Police Department and Division of Student Affairs will be hosting a Campus Safety Walk on Oct. 27.