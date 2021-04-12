Justin Reid: A Star on the Rise

With releasing ten songs in the past year, it is clear that Justin Reid is determined to be the star he is destined to be.

While being a full-time college student at North Carolina Central University, Reid has certainly embodied the true definition of hard work.

“Normally during the week I get my work done early, but when I have a music project that I am either already working on, or trying to start,” Reid said. “I tend to get a bit overwhelmed because my excitement for the music project gets to me.”

When asked who inspires him musically, he quickly listed Chris Brown and Beyonce along with others.

“Chris Brown and Beyonce were both doing something I admired dearly, and in my opinion, they happened to be the best at it,” Reid said. “Those two are my blueprints when it comes to music, art, looks, and everything in between.”

The Chris Brown influence is the most evident in his summer song “Good at it” released in May of 2020.

“That song has so much energy, and I actually love that song more than my others because of how fast it came about,” Reid said. “I wrote ‘Good At It’ in about 30 minutes, then the recording and mixing process took about a day and a half to finish.”

The Raleigh native has had a passion for music since middle school, however, high school was listed as a pivotal moment for his artistry.

Reid acknowledges the impact his family, friends, and community has on his drive to continue to make music calling them his “support system.”

“His music and performance style is just Justin. I wouldn’t give him a specific style rather than its just Justin being Justin, to be honest,” Deja Scott, a close friend of Reid, said.

Scott used the terms hardworking, talented, and unique to describe Reid and his passion for music.

The multi-talented artist is also credited with writing his music and spoke on his the process of writing a song.

“Well, the creative process is different depending on the song, the vibes, the project, etc. I will say, with most of my music, I have to hear the beat first, or I have to already have an idea of what I will be singing/rapping on,” Reid said.

Reid prefers to write without restrictions causing him to begin freestyling in his most recent song “I Don’t Rap.”

The young artist shows no signs of slowing down and has more in store for his supporters in the coming months.

Reid has set a personal goal to write and release two songs a month yet understands the difficulty of that goal.

Reid has two music videos set to release this year as well is currently recording an EP that has yet to have a release date.