Hurricane Ian soaks NCCU

North Carolina Central University got hit with Hurricane Ian, which turned into Tropical Storm Ian by the time it hit campus, leaving little to no damage on September 30th.

The most damage done on campus was pine straw and leaves being blown all over the roads and sidewalks.

Some students encountered minor damages if they did not live on campus or could not make it if they had no ride because of schedule changes or cancellations.

“We lost Wi-Fi and a couple branches went down around the neighborhood. I wasn’t going to be able to come (to campus) anyway because Durham buses aren’t running in my area,” said Katelynn Tarroll, who is a high school student taking college classes on campus.

The storm did affect campus operations. NCCU’s school shuttles canceled its nightly route, and the mailroom had a few difficulties.

“All of the workers showed up, but we left early. Our boss made sure we got home before anything got worse,” one Mailroom worker said.

The storm affected the mail arriving on time because the delivery drivers’ schedules got delayed for until Monday according to the mailroom worker.

All campus restaurants, except the Pearson Dining Hall and Chick-Fil-a, were closed according to students.

Several students said that classes should have been canceled due to the conditions they were having to walk in.

Students complained that, because of the high winds, their umbrellas would flip inside out and cause them to get wet anyway.

“It did not hit our area as badly, but I feel like classes should be canceled because no one is really trying to walk in the wind and rain,” Sophomore Biomedical Sciences major Omarion Dreher said.

Many professors had smaller classes than usual because other professors either went virtual or canceled for the day. Professors that did show up felt that the students should have too.

“Some of my students had quite a long drive to get here, and they just didn’t want to take the chance on roads being blocked or flooded. A lot of students have found that their classes went virtual for the day. I didn’t do that, but maybe I should have,” NCCU Instructor Tom Letts.

After asking a couple of students if they had any concerns or feelings toward the hurricane, a few students expressed empathy for those affected. Some students from Florida were especially worried, others worried about family and friends.

“My brother has lived through a hurricane in Florida, and they were doing things like hiding in the closet. So, I feel like I know their pain. It is tough because some people get hit more than others, and lose everything,” Sophomore Biology major Benjamin Hunt said.

“I just feel really bad for the people that are there. They have lost their homes, cars, and some have lost their families. I just thank God it didn’t hit North Carolina,” Sophomore Business Administration Major Taniyah Kelly said.

“My Godbrother and his family had to evacuate Florida because of how bad the flooding was in his area. It sucks because people are out of work and don’t have homes. It’s like the storm came out of nowhere. People didn’t have enough time to prepare to leave,” Sophomore Pre-Nursing major Ava Phillips said.

