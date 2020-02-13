How Bronny could change the HBCU athletic landscape

Earlier this year, N.C. Central University head basketball coach Levelle Moton offered Lebron James Jr. aka Bronny, a basketball scholarship offer. His first offer since the beginning

his high school career.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) rival North Carolina A&T followed up by offering both Bronny and his teammate, Zaire Wade, the son of former NBA champion Dwayne Wade, basketball scholarships to attend its institution.

Bronny will garner much more attention and offers in the next four years before making his final

decision.

Whether it’s N.C. Central, N.C. A&T, or any other historically black college or university (HBCU) that decides to give him a scholarship offer, his commitment to any of those universities could change the landscape of HBCU athletics for the future.

Most top-recruits have dozens of offers from schools around the country. Some even from HBCUs, but come signing day, these sought after players, more often than not, decide to take their talents to bigger programs.

Bronny’s possible commitment to N.C. Central would easily change the perception of HBCUs not being able to recruit the same caliber of athletes compared to their competition

at predominantly white institutions (PWIs).

Despite only averaging 6.8 points a game, the hype is heavily surrounding the 15-year old point guard not only from his game but who his father is, NBA star Lebron James.

Scouts can only hope that some of the three-time NBA champion’s talent will rub off on his eldest son.

Whenever James’ name is on the marquee, it immediately draws a crowd. The same can be said about his son.

On a loaded Sierra Canyon High school team (Ca,) Bronny is the most recognized name and packs crowds every game. Even selling out the Quicken Loans Arena, which is something the Cleveland Cavaliers have failed to do this season on their own.

If the 6’2 floor general decided to bring his talents to N.C. Central come the fall of 2023, that kind of attention would not only increase revenue but the overall interests of the program.

When news broke out that Bronny was offered, social media erupted with excitement despite knowing of the slim chances of him committing to the university.

Outside of N.C. Central and N.C. A&T, the Sierra Canyon (CA) freshman already has offers from Duke and Kentucky, two current powerhouses in college basketball.

It is no surprise that black athletes make up a majority of many PWIs that reap

the financial benefits of these players, but the players take advantage of the benefits of these universities as well.

When asked why so many top black athletes commit to PWIs instead of HBCUs, anonymous student-athletes claimed that these schools have more to offer from state-of-the-art facilities, more money for full scholarships to each athlete, and exposure to national media.

James’ commitment would provide the proper revenue from boosters, fans, and sponsors to allow the university to upgrade its own faculties to compete against other top universities.

If he so chooses to go “against the grain” and commit to an HBCU, the decision could set a trend for other top prospects to follow.

N.C. Central has a few years left until Bronny makes his decision, and it will not only be a big one for him but HBCUs around the country.