Homecoming Hip-Hop Concert loses Young Dolph, gains Boosie

After Young Dolph was near-critically shot last week in Los Angeles, many were wondering if the rapper would recover in time to perform at N.C. Central University’s Ultimate Homecoming Hip-Hop Concert on Oct. 28.

Apparently, that is not the case.

NCCU Student Engagement and Leadership announced on social media Tuesday that Boosie Badazz (formerly known as Lil Boosie) would be taking Dolph’s place as the concert’s headliner.

Boosie, who hails from Baton Rouge, La., is also a rapper and most commonly known for his feature on the remixed version of the 2007 track “Wipe Me Down” by Foxx, on which he is listed as the lead artist. He also served time in the Louisiana State Penitentiary for drug charges from 2009–2014 but was released early from his eight-year sentence. One album, ‘Incarcerated,’ and multiple mixtapes were released during his prison stay.

The announcement was met with mostly positive reactions on students’ social media. Some considered the replacement choice to be an upgrade from the original, while others were just relieved that we had other options to perform in Dolph’s place.

The Hip-Hop Concert is the second-to-last on-campus event on the Ultimate Homecoming Experience 2017 schedule, which will be held at 8 p.m. in McDougald-McLendon Arena.

