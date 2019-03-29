Hedgebeth, others ascend to new heights at 2019-20 SGA elections

Current N.C. Central University student body president Brandon Hedgepeth now has a term he can truly call his own following the results of the 2019–20 SGA elections announced tonight in the NCCU School of Law Great Hall.

Hedgepeth remarked that he didn’t have too much to say after the results were announced, but is looking forward to the new year.

“I look forward to working with the student body and listening to what you all want to do,” the president-elect said. “Let’s have a great year!”

This year, the pageant points didn’t matter in selecting a new Mr. and Miss NCCU, but there was worth in testing unopposed candidates and new Mr. and Miss NCCU Khalil Green and Ti’Eja Woodson’s mettle.

Green’s combined interview, oratorical, talent and stage question response earned him a total of 860 (86 percent) of a possible 1000 points. His predecessor, Jamaal Searcy, only collected 608.8 (61 percent) of his possible points at last March’s Mr. and Miss pageant and election.

Woodson swept her scorecard as well, earning 889.3 (89 percent) of her possible 1000 points, most notably collecting 94 percent of her possible points for evening wear and 92.3 percent for talent.

Such a difference in scores may bode well for the pair as the university’s representatives at HBCU royalty pageants during their reigns.

Because of the lack of opposition for the top spots, plaques for categorical best were distributed among the candidates for Mr. and Miss Junior and Senior instead. Best Oratory was awarded to __ and Dallas Thompson, Best Evening Wear to __ and Amira Gamble, and Best Question/Answer to Ashton Burns and Vanessa Lilly.

The major SGA and other Royal Court results are as follows:

Student Body Vice President: Bridgett Rogers, rising senior (64.3%, 700 out of 1088 total student body votes)

Mr. Sophomore: Jonta Elliott (37.9%, 165 out of 435 total freshman votes)

Sophomore Class President: Kaleb Ingram (52.4%, 100 votes out of 191 freshman votes)

Miss Junior: Dallas Thompson (64.7%, 178 out of 275 sophomore votes)

Mr. Senior: Andre Knight-McWilliams (51.9%, 137 out of 264 junior votes)

Senior Class President: Jalajayai Tate (unopposed)

Overall voter participation dropped a whopping 36.5% between the 2018–19 and 2019–20 election cycles. The initial round of voting began on March 27 at 8 a.m. and closed the same day at 5 p.m.

Positions not filled during this election – most notably Mr. Junior, Miss Sophomore, and senior class vice president – will be filled alongside those of the freshman class in fall 2019.

All 2019–20 officers, including those on the NCCU Royal Court, will take the SGA oath of office. Formal coronation for NCCU Royal Court members takes place during Homecoming festivities in the fall semester.

Story by Kaylee Sciacca with contributions by Aaliyah Bowden.