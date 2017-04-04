PHOTO GALLERY: ‘HBCU Takeover’ Training Day goes off, with hitches

IMG_3249-750x500.jpg The crowd for Saturday's Training Day event was estimated at 1600 guests by the Office of Student Engagement and Leadership. Photo by Darrius Moye/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_5868-750x500.jpg Assistant Director of Student Engagement and Leadership (SEAL) Orok Orok considered this Training Day, as opposed to the fall semester's, to be a "celebration of the year that (students) have had." Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_5784-750x500.jpg Fayetteville State's Hautè Couture Fashion Society poses before Training Day begins. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_5826-333x500.jpg Music for the evening was provided by DJ LowKey. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_6314-750x500.jpg Host JayCee is known for her work on BET's "106 & Park" and as the 2015 & 2016 CIAA Tournament In-Arena Host. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_6201-750x500.jpg NCCU modeling troupe Curve Appeal kicked off the show, which included a chair routine. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_6279-333x500.jpg The Holland-Bordeaux administration is the first SGA administration to hold two Training Day events in one academic year. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_6285-750x500.jpg Student Body President Alesha Holland speaks at the podium following statements from Vice President DaQuan Bordeaux (background). Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_6451-750x500.jpg JayCee gave copies of her book "Reality Sold Separately" to two student in attendance. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_3751-626x500.jpg Dancers from Virginia State University's AbstraKt Entertainment took the stage last. Photo by Darrius Moye/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_3784-333x500.jpg A model from Fayetteville State University's Black Millenium Modeling Club walks the stage at the "HBCU Takeover" Training Day event on April 1, 2017. Photo by Darrius Moye/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_9447-659x500.jpg All Training Day modeling troupes featured both male and female performers. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
untitled-52-of-65-750x500.jpg Next Level Modeling Troupe consists of a variety of high school students from the Raleigh-Durham area. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
untitled-59-of-65-333x500.jpg All of the night's acts were well-received by the audience. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
untitled-57-of-65-750x500.jpg Mozik Modeling Troupe put on a circus-themed performance. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_9618-333x500.jpg "HBCU Takeover" Training Day featured eight groups from three different HBCUs (NCCU, WSSU and VSU). Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.

PHOTO GALLERY: ‘HBCU Takeover’ Training Day goes off, with hitches

by

Technical difficulties and late arrivals didn’t stop the party at Training Day on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

The event, put on by North Carolina Central University’s Student Government Association, was the second Training Day held in the 2016–17 academic year. Like the one held during Eagle Mania last August, it was free to the public.

Saturday evening’s theme was “HBCU Takeover,” with historically-black institutions like Winston-Salem State and Fayetteville State University invited for a night of entertainment in McDougald-McLendon Arena.

Performers included NCCU’s own Curve Appeal and Bon Vivant Fashion Society modeling troupes, WSSU’s Mozik Modeling Troupe and Virginia State University’s AbstraKt Entertainment dancers.

However, by the time Next Level Modeling Troupe took the stage around 9:15 p.m., more than three-quarters of the roughly 1600 attendees had left the building.

“I got a job to do regardless of whether (or not) there’s two of you in here,” host Ja’Naye “JayCee” Ruffin said as the crowd continued to wane.

Student Body President Alesha Holland speculated that the sudden drop in attendance was due to a afterparty following the event.

“It was still a packed show at the beginning of the night, and that’s what matters,” Vice President DaQuan Bordeaux said.

Save

Save

Tags:

Latest from Campus News

Go to Top