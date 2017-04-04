PHOTO GALLERY: ‘HBCU Takeover’ Training Day goes off, with hitches

Technical difficulties and late arrivals didn’t stop the party at Training Day on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

The event, put on by North Carolina Central University’s Student Government Association, was the second Training Day held in the 2016–17 academic year. Like the one held during Eagle Mania last August, it was free to the public.

Saturday evening’s theme was “HBCU Takeover,” with historically-black institutions like Winston-Salem State and Fayetteville State University invited for a night of entertainment in McDougald-McLendon Arena.

Performers included NCCU’s own Curve Appeal and Bon Vivant Fashion Society modeling troupes, WSSU’s Mozik Modeling Troupe and Virginia State University’s AbstraKt Entertainment dancers.

However, by the time Next Level Modeling Troupe took the stage around 9:15 p.m., more than three-quarters of the roughly 1600 attendees had left the building.

“I got a job to do regardless of whether (or not) there’s two of you in here,” host Ja’Naye “JayCee” Ruffin said as the crowd continued to wane.

Student Body President Alesha Holland speculated that the sudden drop in attendance was due to a afterparty following the event.

“It was still a packed show at the beginning of the night, and that’s what matters,” Vice President DaQuan Bordeaux said.

