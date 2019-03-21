Grow where you are planted: how the Women’s Center is tackling relocation

Despite her office being the first official casualty of N.C. Central University’s campus master plan, Women’s Center director Dr. Nichole Lewis is taking its relocation in stride.

Lewis has been a member of the NCCU family since February 2015, filling the directorial position that had been open for almost a year. Prior to arriving at Central, her career focused predominantly on human resources and event planning.

“The Women’s Center had a brand on campus that was limited in that it was the place that you go [to] if you’ve been harmed,” Lewis explained. “My charge was to rebrand the Women’s Center and expand our offerings so that people on campus — but particularly other women who hadn’t previously participated in our programming — would have an understanding and level of freedom to engage with the center outside of our sexual assault work.

“I’m not a ‘start-it-from-the-ground’ person, but if there’s something that exists, I can certainly provide and grow and build up.”

Lewis says that she was told over a year ago that the Women’s Center would be relocated to the new student center when the internal design process began.

“I was at the table,” she said. “I reviewed drafts and scales and blueprints around what our space would look like. At one point, the space we’d all agreed [the center] would have shifted around the building and I was able to negotiate back to what we’d previously agreed on.”

Other specialized centers around campus, including their male counterpart in the Men’s Achievement Center and Career and Professional Development Services, will also be moved into the new building. However, those offices haven’t had to move just yet.

“In late summer, as the meetings began moving forward, we were told ‘hey, as we begin to ready the ground for the new student center, the Women’s Center might be going down,'” Lewis said. “I knew that around the end of August.”

At the time, Lewis says conversations about the center’s relocation dried up because the space wasn’t slated to be a “Phase 1 project,” like XXX.

“The conversations that I was having with my own direct leadership team implied that we would be making our move in the spring,” Lewis said. “November was when we were informed ‘hey… actually, some other things got moved back instead.'”

The commuter parking lot behind the Alfonso Elder Student Union, as previously reported, will not be affected until after the end of the 2018-19 academic year. The talks to begin construction preparations on the lot during spring break ultimately fell through to avoid traffic issues.

“Because the timeline for the commuter lot changed, our geography shifted,” Lewis said. “And any time you have de-construction or demolition, you try to do it in a time when you can mitigate possible injury and liability

Demolition of the former Women’s Center, and George Street apartment buildings began on Jan. 29. “Old” Chidley was slated to begin its own demolition process this month following environmental cleanup of the worksite.

Other campus buildings set to be demolished according to the 2017 Master Plan include the alumni house at the corner of Cecil and Fayetteville Streets, Martha Street graduate apartments, McDougald House, the Dr. James W. Younge Tennis Courts, and McDougald-McLendon Arena.