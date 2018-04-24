Going Greek on the verdant greens

McDougald-McLendon Arena turned up the lights and smoke machines to celebrate this spring’s New Members’ Presentation as new initiates from seven different Greek-letter organizations showed off new letters to family and friends packing the stands.

The night kicked off with Tau Beta Sigma National Honorary Band Sorority revealing their four new members followed by their male counterpart, Kappa Kappa Psi National Honorary Band Fraternity, with new initiates of their own.

National Panhellenic Council organizations — save for Latinas Promoviendo Comunidad/Lambda Pi Chi Sorority, Inc. — were next up with presentations from Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

For the men, full face masks seemed to be the trend of the evening. Sigma Gamma Rho made it the easiest to hear the new member by opting to wear sunglasses decorated with gemstones and charms and Lambda Pi Chi, like last year, chose not to use masks at all.

Overall, the event was one of the highlights of the spring semester… unless you were pressed up against that metal barrier in the front.

Story by Aaliyah Bowden