Freshman and open Junior positions filled during SGA Fall Elections

Despite the challenges and limitations presented during this election season amidst the pandemic, N.C. Central’s Student Government Association hosted its fall elections via Engage on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Initially, students were to vote for freshman and junior positions Tuesday, Sept. 29, but as a result of a system error with N.C. Central’s Engage platform, the election resumed just two days later.

According to N.C. Central’s SGA Instagram page, candidates were to campaign from Sept. 21-29.

Similar to the spring election season, candidates adhered to the university’s COVID-19 safety precautions by utilizing technology to their advantage by sharing their campaign platforms during this one-week period and showing why they deserve to represent their class and the university.

In addition, student government and royal court hopefuls had the opportunity to connect and interact with voters via social media and modify potential in-person programs to be hosted online.

The results to the Fall 2020 SGA and Royal Court positions are as follows: