Former campus barbershop hopes to be a cut above as Eagle Hair Studio

N.C. Central University’s Eagle Hair Studio reopened the campus barbershop doors on Aug. 28 for a pre-grand opening meet-and-greet between stylists and potential customers.

The salon employs five full-time stylists: Ka’Miyea Wright, Latoya Stokes, Danitra Johnson, Whitney Dorsey and Quanisha Whitfield. Each woman specializes in various services from box braids to blowouts with prices varying depending on which of them the client receives.

Eagle Hair Studio manager and professional barber Kevin Brooks had hopes of buying out NCCU’s barbershop for himself when its stylist spots were up for auction last semester, but instead decided that this was an opportunity to showcase his own and other area stylists’ talents with a fresh new client base.

Establishing a foundation to build said client base was the purpose behind last Tuesday’s meet-and-greet just one day before the Eagle Hair Studio opened: not only students, but NCCU faculty and staff as well were able to see the refurbished space and receive free consultations in the hopes they would come back to have those service suggestions fulfilled.

The reopening of the salon space as the Eagle Hair Studio is extremely beneficial for the NCCU community as a whole: it gives local hairstylists an opportunity to do and display their work with clientele that would be happy to advertise for them while students who might have a harder time getting their personal hair needs serviced off campus have a place nearby where they can be guaranteed quality work. By all accounts, the Eagle Hair Studio should make the cut.

The salon, located on the bottom floor of the Alfonso Elder Student Union in the suite across from the post office, is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays.